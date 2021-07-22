Medical Center Hospital of Odessa partners with Encompass Health and Midland Memorial Hospital on existing inpatient rehabilitation hospital

PR Newswire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and ODESSA, Texas, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) and Midland Memorial Hospital today announced that Medical Center Hospital of Odessa has become a joint owner of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Midland Odessa, an 80-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital that has served the Midland-Odessa region for 27 years. Medical Center Hospital of Odessa's partnership became effective on July 1, 2021.

"We are pleased to partner with Medical Center Hospital of Odessa on our existing hospital in the Permian Basin," said Frank Brown, president of Encompass Health's southwest region. "This tri-venture is a true representation of healthcare providers coming together for the benefit of the community. We're proud of the great work we've accomplished with the team at Midland Memorial Hospital over the years and couldn't be more excited to bring another leading healthcare provider into our partnership."

"We believe the health of our community extends far beyond the hospital walls and that starts with key partners such as Encompass Health. Since 2016, our longstanding relationship has been a true benefit to our community and allowed for access to a continuum of care. We are proud to have Medical Center Hospital join in on the collaboration to expand the benefit in the Permian Basin," said Russell Meyers, chief executive officer and president of Midland Health.

"The care of our patients does not stop when they leave the hospital, thus making this partnership with Encompass Health and Midland Memorial Hospital extremely important," said Russell Tippin, chief executive officer and president of Medical Center Health System. "To have several partners in the region all working toward a goal of making sure the people of the Permian Basin are prioritized and cared for is a big step for our community. We are proud to be a part of this venture."

Complementing local acute care services, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Midland Odessa cares for patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. The hospital provides physical, occupational and speech therapies that aim to restore functional ability and quality of life and 24–hour care by registered nurses, many of whom are certified in rehabilitation nursing.

Encompass Health, the country's largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, currently operates 25 hospitals in Texas. In addition, the Company has a hospital under construction in Waco, which opens in August, and has announced another planned hospital in Prosper.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 140 hospitals, 249 home health locations, and 94 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release which are not historical facts, such as those relating to the likelihood, timing and effects of the completion of this partnership, are forward-looking statements. In addition, Encompass Health may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such estimates, projections, and forward-looking information speak only as of the date hereof, and Encompass Health undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Encompass Health's actual results or events may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the regulatory review and approval process, any adverse outcome of various lawsuits, claims, and legal or regulatory proceedings that may be brought by or against the Company; the possibility this project will experience unexpected delays; the ability to successfully complete and integrate this project consistent with Encompass Health's growth strategy, including realization of anticipated revenues, cost savings, and productivity improvements arising from the related operations and avoidance of unforeseen exposure to liabilities; the continued spread of COVID-19, including the speed, depth, geographic reach and duration of the spread; the actions to be taken by Encompass Health in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in the regulation of the healthcare industry at either or both of the federal and state levels; competitive pressures in the healthcare industry and Encompass Health's response thereto; the hospital's ability to maintain proper local, state and federal licensing; potential disruptions, breaches, or other incidents affecting the proper operation, availability, or security of Encompass Health's information systems; Encompass Health's ability to attract and retain nurses, therapists, and other healthcare professionals in a highly competitive environment with often severe staffing shortages and the impact on Encompass Health's labor expenses from potential union activity and staffing shortages; changes, delays in (including in connection with resolution of Medicare payment reviews or appeals), or suspension of reimbursement for Encompass Health's services by governmental or private payors; general conditions in the economy and capital markets; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in Encompass Health's SEC filings and other public announcements, including Encompass Health's Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Media Contact:

Hillary Carnel | 205 970-5912

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Crissy Carlisle | 205 970-5860

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-center-hospital-of-odessa-partners-with-encompass-health-and-midland-memorial-hospital-on-existing-inpatient-rehabilitation-hospital-301339189.html

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.