Axon to Release Second Quarter 2021 Earnings on August 5, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 22, 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Axon executives Rick Smith, CEO and founder; Luke Larson, president; and Jawad Ahsan, CFO; will host a live Zoom video webinar to discuss the company's financial results at 5 p.m. ET that same day.

axon_logo.jpg

The live webinar to discuss financial results, followed by Q&A, will be linked from Axon's investor relations website at https://investor.axon.com. An archived replay will be available after the call ends.

Upcoming Conference Participation

The Company also announced that members of Axon management will participate in the following conferences. If applicable, events will be webcast live and archived on Axon's investor relations website at https://investor.axon.com.

  • Northcoast Research Industrial and Business Services Management Virtual Forum on Tuesday, August 10, 2021
  • 11th Annual Needham Virtual SaaS 1x1 Conference on Thursday, November 18, 2021

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 253,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. and Zoom is a trademark of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Axon and the "Delta Logo" are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

Follow Axon here:

Note to Investors

Please visit http://investor.axon.com, https://www.axon.com/press, www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information and its business.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Axon Enterprise, Inc.
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA51328&sd=2021-07-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axon-to-release-second-quarter-2021-earnings-on-august-5-2021-301339111.html

SOURCE Axon

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA51328&Transmission_Id=202107220730PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA51328&DateId=20210722
