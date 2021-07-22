Neptune Launches Forest Remedies Plant-Based Omega 3-6-9 Supplements

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Neptune Launches Forest Remedies Plant-Based Omega 3-6-9 Supplements

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAVAL, QC, July 22, 2021

LAVAL, QC, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company focused on plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, today announced the launch of Forest Remedies' plant-based Multi Omega 3-6-9 gummies and soft gels.

Forest Remedies' new plant-based multi-omega soft gels and gummies use all natural oil from Ahiflower® grown in the United Kingdom, which is a much more sustainable and eco-friendly source of omegas 3, 6, and 9 in contrast to fish or krill oil,. In fact, one acre of Ahiflower provides the same amount of oil as 320,000 anchovies. The use of Ahiflower oil means Forest Remedies' new multi-omega gummies and soft gels do not contribute to the overfishing of marine life, which has become a global ecological disaster over the past 50 years and led to an 80% reduction in the Antarctic's krill population since the 1970s.

"Forest Remedies' new multi-omega gummies and soft gels, made from Ahiflower seed oil instead of fish oil, is yet another example of Neptune's commitment to manufacturing and selling plant-based, sustainable and eco-friendly health and wellness products," said Michael Cammarata, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neptune Wellness. "We are revolutionizing supplement packaging with a recyclable and compostable outer tube, as well as a compostable and biodegradable interior bag. The product is vegan and our plant-based sourcing does not contribute to the overfishing of marine life. I could not be more proud of our efforts to formulate a unique, plant-based dietary supplement that is good for you and good for the planet."

Forest Remedies soft gels and gummies are available in a base Multi Omega 3-6-9 formula, as well as an Elderberry Immune formula made with elderberry extract. The gummies are available in Orange Blossom and Fresh Raspberry flavors. Forest Remedies Multi Omega 3-6-9 gummies and soft gels are vegan, gluten free, non-GMO, and made in the U.S.A. with no fishy aftertaste like many fish oil-based omegas. Additionally, the Ahiflower oil is clinically proven to be up to four times more effective than flaxseed oil at increasing EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid).

Forest Remedies soft gels and gummies are available to consumers on-line today and can be purchased by visiting the Forest Remedies website at www.forestremedies.com. New users can sign up for the Forest Remedies newsletter and receive 20% off their first purchase.

About Neptune Wellness

Headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Neptune is a diversified health and wellness company with a mission to redefine health and wellness. Neptune is focused on building a portfolio of high quality, affordable consumer products in response to long-term secular trends and market demand for natural, plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands. The Company utilizes a highly flexible, cost-efficient manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure that can be scaled to quickly adapt to consumer demand and bring new products to market through its mass retail partners and e-commerce channels. For additional information, please visit: https://neptunewellness.com/.

favicon.png?sn=MO51424&sd=2021-07-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neptune-launches-forest-remedies-plant-based-omega-3-6-9-supplements-301339190.html

SOURCE Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MO51424&Transmission_Id=202107220730PR_NEWS_USPR_____MO51424&DateId=20210722
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment