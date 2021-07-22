CalAmp's LoJack® Italia and Koelliker Join Forces to Connect and Protect New EV Commercial Vehicles with LoJack Technology

PR Newswire

MILAN and IRVINE, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company helping businesses and people track, monitor and recover vital assets with real-time visibility and insights, today announced its subsidiary, LoJack® Italia, has partnered with the Koelliker Group, a leader in the import and sales of electric, connected and intelligent vehicles across Italy. Through the partnership, all new MAXUS eDELIVER 3 and eDELIVER 9 electric native light commercial vehicles distributed in Italy by the Koelliker Group, will be pre-installed with LoJack Connect connected car intelligence and services that help maintain vehicle health and encourage better driving behaviors.

The LoJack Connect app serves as a virtual assistant by giving MAXUS eDELIVER 3 and eDELIVER 9 drivers greater visibility into kilometers traveled, route monitoring and departure/arrival notifications on a specific location such as a corporate office or delivery location. Access to real-time alerts about the charge level of the 12-volt battery will help protect the control unit and avoid blackouts. Diagnostic alerts notify fleet managers of any mechanical failures, maintenance deadlines and tire replacement needs to prevent costly breakdowns and keep the vans in optimal running condition to improve overall vehicle safety.

The innovative Driving Style feature provides drivers with a score indicating their driving behavior based on an analysis of telematics data. These intelligent insights help drivers to develop safer driving habits, contributing to improved road safety and also helping to reduce environmental impact.

In the event of a collision, CrashBoxx® crash response services deliver real-time crash notification to loved ones and immediate assistance to the motorist from LoJack's 24/7 Security Operations Center providing support with emergency response, towing and accident statement forms. Automated incident reports document crash data on force, impact, and damage, helping to facilitate investigations and claims processing.

The LoJack partnership also provides Koelliker with a dedicated SmartDealer portal, which notifies them when customers' kilometer thresholds are exceeded, tire rotation is needed or a low battery alert goes off, allowing Koelliker to provide optimal service and support.

"MAXUS LCVs are distinguished by being tireless, reliable, technological and innovative workmates, all characteristics that have guided our choice to import and distribute them in our country. Those who buy MAXUS commercial vehicles know they are choosing state-of-the-art native electric vehicles designed with safety in mind," said Luca Ronconi, CEO of Koelliker. "The mobility services developed by LoJack enhance security and safety for eDELIVER 3 and eDELIVER 9 drivers who are on the road every day and can now count on real-time assistance at critical moments, especially in delivering in the last mile that increasingly requires ecological vehicles."

"We are excited to expand our market reach into electric commercial vehicles. Our telematics solutions will minimize downtime of these service vehicles, allowing for full operation and offering support to drivers when needed," said Maurizio Iperti, senior vice president of LoJack EMEA and managing director of LoJack Italia. "Through our partnership with Koelliker, drivers of MAXUS eDELIVER 3 and eDELIVER 9 vans will be able to rely on LoJack's intelligent connected technology to help them work smarter and safer, while ensuring vehicle protection and efficiency."

About Koelliker Group

Born in 1936, the Koelliker Group (www.koelliker.it) is a leader in Italy in the import and sale of cars and leads the sector by providing automotive brands with skills capable of introducing them to the markets and supporting their commercial development. A constantly growing and evolving reality that, inspired by the company philosophy of measuring itself against ever new challenges and looking to the future through innovation and professionalism, has marketed over 2,000,000 vehicles of numerous brands including the Japanese Mitsubishi - of which it is importer and distributor unique since 1979 - and since 2003 the Korean SsangYong. Within the Group there is also the company Autotrade & Logistics, a team of experts who have been working for years with the major companies in the sector, ensuring a state-of-the-art vehicle logistics service, a real "Entrance Gate". Finally, the experience gained has allowed us to develop the Fleet Sales division for the sale and creation of specific set-ups for Ministries, Public Bodies, Companies and Large Industrial Groups.



About LoJack Italia

LoJack Italia, a wholly-owned CalAmp subsidiary, is a market leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services in Italy and across the E.U., helping over 9 million people protect their assets and vehicles from theft. We have been active in Italy for 15 years and are undergoing a strong growth phase with more than 500,000 software and service subscribers achieved in the last 5 years. Today, LoJack Italia is leveraging CalAmp's telematics technology to create a new level of value for the automotive, insurance, and car rental markets and their end-customers through easily accessible, innovative connected vehicle solutions. For more information, visit lojack.it or LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Top Recovery, YouTube , LoJack Blog.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a connected intelligence company that helps people and businesses work smarter. We partner with transportation and logistics, industrial equipment, government and automotive industries to deliver insights that enable businesses to make the right decisions. Our applications, platforms and smart devices allow them to track, monitor and recover their vital assets with real-time visibility that reduces costs, maximizes productivity and improves safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983. We have 22 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, iOn Vision, CrashBoxx and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calamps-lojack-italia-and-koelliker-join-forces-to-connect-and-protect-new-ev-commercial-vehicles-with-lojack-technology-301339083.html

SOURCE CalAmp