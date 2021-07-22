Logo
iPure Labs, Inc. Acquires Cabin Branch Commercial Project

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BALTIMORE, Md., July 22, 2021

Cabin Branch is the Initial Project with Mark Vogel Acquisitions, LLC

BALTIMORE, Md., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iPure Labs, Inc. (OTC: IPLB) subsidiary Sora Ventures, LLC has secured an equity interest in the Cabin Branch Commercial Real Estate Project in Prince George County, Maryland. In conjunction with the previously announced Definitive Memorandum of Understanding on July 8, 2021 with Mark Vogel Acquisitions, LLC, Sora Ventures has secured an equity position in this project.

CEO Thomas Fore stated, "We really like the community and the site which is located in front of Armstrong Village, a new 200-unit townhouse development by NVR-Ryan Homes which is located just off the 495 (Washington DC Beltway) at the new $78M Suitland Parkway Interchange in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. The parcel is zoned MTX and is a prime location for commercial pad sites or for an in-line commercial center."

Mr. Fore went on to say, "We are excited about the development of the relationship with Mark Vogel Acquisitions. Sora Ventures is committed to its strategic partnership with Mark Vogel Acquisitions which will allow us to provide vertical development services to one of Maryland's top land development experts and socially responsible entrepreneurs. This 1.46 acre commercial site is a prime location located on Prince George County and is located within the County's redevelopment zone and we expect this to be the first of many projects for this very special strategic partnership"

About iPure Labs, Inc.: a Real Estate company focused on multi-million dollar "develop to own" projects through its subsidiary, Sora Ventures. The company also offers Real Estate Advisory Services via its subsidiary, TideRock Development. iPure Labs, Inc. (OTC Pink: IPLB) is headquartered in Baltimore, MD., and can be contacted at www.ipurelabs.com or by phone at (800) 791-8433.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

For more information:
iPure Labs, Inc.

Thomas B. Fore, CEO
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (800) 791-8433

favicon.png?sn=LN51365&sd=2021-07-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ipure-labs-inc-acquires-cabin-branch-commercial-project-301339046.html

SOURCE iPure Labs, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN51365&Transmission_Id=202107220800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN51365&DateId=20210722
