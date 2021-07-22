Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Declares Increase in Annualized Distribution Rate to $1.30 per Common Unit

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Declares Increase in Annualized Distribution Rate to $1.30 per Common Unit

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WHIPPANY, N.J., July 22, 2021

WHIPPANY, N.J., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (

NYSE:SPH, Financial), today announced that its Board of Supervisors declared an increase in the Partnership's quarterly distribution from $0.30 to $0.325 per Common Unit for the three months ended June 26, 2021. This quarterly distribution rate equates to an annualized rate of $1.30 per Common Unit, and represents an increase of $0.10 per Common Unit compared to the annualized rate from the previous quarter. The increased quarterly distribution is payable on August 10, 2021 to Common Unitholders of record as of August 3, 2021.

SP_lozenge_185__1_Logo.jpg

In announcing the increase in the quarterly distribution rate, President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael A. Stivala, said, "We are very pleased to announce this increase in our annualized distribution rate to $1.30 per Common Unit – representing 8.3% growth over the previous annualized distribution rate. Over the course of the past twelve months, we have remained focused on managing the business through the COVID-19 pandemic, executing on our customer base growth and retention initiatives, accelerating our debt reduction efforts, investing in renewable energy solutions and opportunistically refinancing our debt to reduce interest expense and extend maturities. As we continue to strengthen the balance sheet and execute on our strategic growth plans, we remain committed to delivering sustainable, profitable growth for our valued unitholders."

Nominees are hereby notified that there is a withholding requirement at the highest applicable effective tax rates for foreign partners from the cash distribution under Section 1446 of the Internal Revenue Code.

About Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 41 states. Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing the Suburban Propane's 90+ year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across the Suburban Propane's national footprint and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and developing the next generation of renewable energy. For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY51131&sd=2021-07-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suburban-propane-partners-lp-declares-increase-in-annualized-distribution-rate-to-1-30-per-common-unit-301338995.html

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY51131&Transmission_Id=202107220800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY51131&DateId=20210722
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment