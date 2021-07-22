Prophecy DeFi Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors

PR Newswire

TORONTO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Prophecy DeFi Inc. ("Prophecy DeFi" or the "Company") (CSE: PDFI) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Stuart Hensman to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Hensman brings a wealth of knowledge from diversified industries, having over 40 years of experience in the financial services industry. Mr. Hensman has previously occupied the position of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for Scotia Capital Inc. (USA), Managing Director (Equities) for Scotia Capital Inc. (United Kingdom), Chairman of the Board of Governors at CI Funds, Chairman of Board of Creststreet Asset Management and Chairman of the Board of Creststreet Power and Income Fund.

"I am excited to be joining Prophecy DeFi's Board and looking forward to the opportunity to help contribute to the Company's growth," said Stuart Hensman. "I am eager to work alongside Prophecy DeFi's world-class team of Decentralized Finance experts."

"The Board of Directors and I are thrilled to welcome Stuart to the Company. His incredible business and leadership experience will be hugely valuable to our Board and company moving forward," said Mr. John McMahon, CEO, Prophecy DeFi.

In connection with his appointment, the Company has granted 600,000 stock options to Mr. Hensman. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.35 per share for a term of three years.

The Company would also like to announce the resignation of Jason Ewart from its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"On behalf of the Board and the Company, I would like to thank Jason for his dedication and contributions to Prophecy DeFi (formerly Bucephalus Capital Corp.)'s Board of Directors," said John McMahon, CEO, Prophecy DeFi. "We wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

About Prophecy DeFi

Prophecy DeFi (CSE:PDFI) aims to bring together technology start-ups in the Blockchain and DeFi sectors to fund innovation, elevate industry research, and create new business opportunities in a coherent ecosystem.

Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company's website at: www.prophecydefi.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals and the possibility that the completion of the transaction may not occur. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prophecy-defi-announces-new-appointment-to-board-of-directors-301339419.html

SOURCE Prophecy DeFi Inc.