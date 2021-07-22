Logo
NN, Inc. To Hold Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on Friday, August 6, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 22, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a diversified industrial company, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, after the close of the market on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The company will hold a related conference call on Friday, August 6, at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Participants on the call are asked to register five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time by dialing 1-877-317-6789 and from outside the U.S. at 1-412-317-6789. Please use the conference identification number 10155662.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and in its entirety through the NN, Inc. website. Shareholders, media representatives, and others may participate in the webcast by registering through the Investor Relations section on the Company's website at www.nninc.com.

For those who are unavailable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available shortly after the call on NN's website through August 5, 2022.

About NN, Inc.

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has 31 facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and China.

Except for specific historical information, many of the matters discussed in this press release may express or imply projections of revenues or expenditures, statements of plans and objectives or future operations or statements of future economic performance. These, and similar statements, are forward-looking statements concerning matters that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual performance of NN, Inc. and its subsidiaries to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this discussion. All forward-looking information is provided by the Company pursuant to the safe harbor established under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and should be evaluated in the context of these factors. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "assumptions", "target", "guidance", "outlook", "plans", "projection", "may", "will", "would", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "potential" or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology. Factors which could materially affect actual results include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions and economic conditions in the industrial sector, the impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the Company's financial condition, business operations and liquidity, inventory levels, regulatory compliance costs and the Company's ability to manage these costs, start-up costs for new operations, debt reduction, competitive influences, risks that current customers will commence or increase captive production, risks of capacity underutilization, quality issues, availability and price of raw materials, currency and other risks associated with international trade, the Company's dependence on certain major customers, and the successful implementation of the global growth plan including development of new products. Similarly, statements made herein and elsewhere regarding pending and completed transactions are also forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the future performance and prospects of an acquired business, the expected benefits of an acquisition on the Company's future business and operations and the ability of the Company to successfully integrate recently acquired businesses.

For additional information concerning such risk factors and cautionary statements, please see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements we make in our press releases, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Mike Danehy, CPA
Investor Relations Contact
[email protected]
(980) 264-4312

favicon.png?sn=DE49024&sd=2021-07-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nn-inc-to-hold-second-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call-on-friday-august-6-2021-301337866.html

SOURCE NN, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE49024&Transmission_Id=202107220800PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE49024&DateId=20210722
