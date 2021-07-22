Logo
Sportradar and Bally's Interactive Announce Five-Year U.S. Sports Betting Deal

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS and NEW YORK, July 22, 2021

LAS VEGAS and NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sportradar, a leading global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services, and Bally's Interactive, a division of Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) that operates the omni-channel provider's sports betting, iGaming, free-to-play, and daily fantasy sports platforms, today announced a five-year sports betting partnership.

Ballys_Interactive_Logo.jpg

Under the terms of the deal, Sportradar will provide Bally's Interactive with access to its complete pre-match betting services, live betting services, and content solutions portfolio. Bally's Interactive will incorporate that data portfolio as part of its ambitious expansion plans to become a leader in the North American sports betting markets.

"Sportradar is proud to be working with Bally's Interactive," said Neale Deeley, Managing Director, US Betting, Sportradar. "Given their vision and commitment to innovation, we are confident that Bally's Interactive will continue to expand and deliver an engaging, dynamic sports betting experience to their customers."

Last month, Bally's Interactive announced the beta launch of its mobile sportsbook, Bally Bet, in Iowa, which followed its first mobile sportsbook launch in Colorado in May. Bally's Interactive intends to launch Bally Bet mobile sportsbooks in additional markets in 2021, with subsequent launches set to occur in 2022.

Adi Dhandhania, Bally's Corporation's Senior Vice President, Strategy and Interactive, said, "We are excited to be working with Sportradar to expand our online sports betting capabilities. This partnership provides us with a comprehensive suite of betting data, which will allow us to enhance our products and content offerings. We look forward to continuing to execute on our online sports betting and interactive gaming expansion strategy."

This partnership with Bally's Interactive is among several long-term deals Sportradar has secured already this year for its core betting services and portfolio of content solutions in the United States.

To learn more about Sportradar's U.S. betting services, please visit: https://sportradar.us/betting-services/. For more information about Bally's Interactive, including the Bally Bet app, which is now available for download in Iowa and Colorado on both iOS and Android, visit www.ballysinteractive.com and follow @ballybet on Twitter.

About Sportradar

Sportradar is a leading global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Established in 2001, the company occupies a unique position at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 2,300 people full-time in more than 19 countries around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,600 companies in over 120 countries and official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR and UEFA. We monitor, analyze and deliver insights from more than 750,000 matches annually across 83 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved. www.sportradar.com

About Bally's Interactive

Bally's Interactive, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, is a business division of Bally's Corporation. Established in 2021, Bally's Interactive powers Bally's Corp's omni-channel platform, providing an unmatched ecosystem of products across the sports betting, iGaming, free-to-play, and daily fantasy sports spectrum. Bally's Interactive's offerings include Bally Bet, an online sportsbook currently available in Colorado and Iowa that unites casino rewards, social features, and in-app games; Bet.Works, a first-in-class B2B2C sports betting platform; Monkey Knife Fight, the fastest growing daily fantasy sports site in North America; and SportCaller, a leading global B2B free-to-play game provider. For more information about Bally's Interactive, visit www.ballysinteractive.com and follow @ballybet on Twitter.

Investor Contacts

Bally's Corporation Investors
Robert Lavan
Senior Vice President – Finance and Investor Relations
401-475-8564
[email protected]

Media Contacts

Sportradar Comms
[email protected]

Bally's Corporation Media
Richard Goldman / David Gill
Kekst CNC
646-847-6102 / 917-842-5384
[email protected]

Sportradar_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY51232&sd=2021-07-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sportradar-and-ballys-interactive-announce-five-year-us-sports-betting-deal-301339063.html

SOURCE Bally’s Interactive

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY51232&Transmission_Id=202107220800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY51232&DateId=20210722
