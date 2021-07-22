Volpara Collaborates With Invitae Corporation, Leading Genetics Company

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volpara Health, a global health technology software leader providing an integrated breast care platform for the delivery of personalized breast care, has signed an agreement with Invitae Corporation, a leader in medical genetics, to bring Invitae's genetic testing services to Volpara's customers in the United States.

Volpara's United States customers will gain access to Invitae's comprehensive genetic testing services within Volpara's software workflow. Volpara plans to create an integrated ordering process for Invitae genetic testing services within its suite of products to provide women with additional access to comprehensive genetic testing services through a variety of clinical settings.

Customers can utilize Volpara's market-leading breast cancer risk assessment software to confidently make informed decisions for triaging patients to supplemental imaging and/or genetic testing based on their personalized risk. Risk assessment is also required by insurance companies in the United States to justify reimbursement for additional testing. Along with supplemental screening, such as ultrasound and MRI, genetic testing assists in earlier cancer detection and is critical in reducing treatment costs and increasing the chances of survival.

"Volpara continues to be proud of its major role in improving access to genetic testing and risk assessment critical to drive adoption of personalized breast screening in the United States. Our relationship with Invitae adds a prominent lab to the genetic services available through our breast health platform and will allow us to offer increased value to customers by ensuring that the right patients get seamless access to the right genetic testing at the right time," said Dr. Ralph Highnam, Group CEO of Volpara.

"While the value of genetic information in cancer care is well established, the ability to combine genetics with breast density and other forms of risk assessment to guide patient care remains underutilized," said Robert Nussbaum, M.D., chief medical officer of Invitae. "In working with Volpara, we want to make it easier for clinicians and oncologists to access genetic testing services to ensure that their patients have comprehensive and personalized medical information to better inform their healthcare decisions.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices. For more information, visit the company's website at invitae.com .

About Volpara

Volpara provides an advanced AI software platform that works with a healthcare provider's expertise to enable a high-quality, optimized, and personalized cancer screening experience. From the time a patient enters a clinic to the moment they obtain key results, the Volpara Breast Health Platform collects and analyzes information to better understand a patient's breast cancer risk, while also objectively evaluating image quality and workflow-improvement opportunities. These capabilities are being extended to lung cancer screening. The Volpara Breast Health Platform is supported by numerous patents, trademarks, and regulatory registrations including FDA clearance and CE marking, and is validated by a volume of peer-reviewed publications unrivaled in the breast screening industry. For more information, visit https://www.volparahealth.com .

