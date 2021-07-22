Amyris Partners With Naomi Watts To Launch Science-Backed Wellness Brand Focused On Menopause

PR Newswire

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health, Beauty and Wellness markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced a partnership with Naomi Watts to create a new consumer brand to provide science-backed, menopause wellness personal care products. Ms. Watts, actress, mom and co-founder of ONDA Beauty, has a personal commitment to clean skincare, wellness and destigmatizing menopause.

By 2025, there will be over one billion people experiencing menopause in the world, which will be 12% of the entire world population of eight billion. Various symptoms and conditions are experienced by approximately 75% of women and can lead to a significant reduction in quality of life, increased utilization of medical resources and an overall loss of productivity. Stigma, lack of open discussion, and a very small product offering at an affordable price contribute to a major barrier to care for women.

With its Lab-to-Market™ science and technology, Amyris is well positioned to lead the menopause market segment by producing safe and sustainable ingredients for consumer products with proven benefit to address menopausal concerns. This new brand furthers Amyris' growth and market leadership to provide clean health, beauty and wellness to consumers of all life stages and complements Amyris' family of leading consumer brands.

"The shame and lack of community surrounding menopause has made me feel alone, confused and overwhelmed. The belief that menopause means a woman's time is up is ludicrous and should not exist," said Ms. Watts. "In partnering with Amyris, we're endeavoring to equip all phases of menopause with products, tools and resources that make us feel celebrated and empowered, both physically and emotionally. No one should walk through this alone. I couldn't be more excited and proud to share what we've been working on together very soon."

"We are pleased to welcome Naomi Watts to the Amyris family of brands and join her in destigmatizing menopause and supporting women's health," said John Melo, President and CEO of Amyris. "Naomi shares our vision for a more sustainable future and we look forward to launching this brand in 2022 as part of our ongoing effort to create, manufacture and market clean, healthy and effective products for all."

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 20,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 300 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own and operate a family of consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance® clean beauty skincare, Pipette® clean baby skincare, and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit http://www.amyris.com.

SOURCE Amyris, Inc.