Genpact Named Leader in 2021 Aragon Research Globe™ for Digital Business Platforms

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Evaluation reflects depth of Genpact's digital strategy and performance of Genpact Cora platform

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced that it has been named as a leader in the 2021 edition of the Aragon Research Globe for Digital Business Platforms, for its Genpact Cora platform.

Genpact_Logo.jpg

Genpact Cora is an AI-based platform for digital transformation, which features a modular, interconnected mesh of technologies to facilitate end-to-end business transformation. Enabling innovation at scale, Genpact Cora automates and improves business processes, boosts agility and flexibility, provides governance, and generates crucial insights that enhance decision making and the end user experience.

"Companies across industries are in the midst of digital transformation journeys that will directly impact their business performance," said Sanjay Srivastava, chief digital officer, Genpact. "Our Genpact Cora digital business platform leverages best-in-class solutions from Genpact and our partner ecosystem. It is built on an industry-leading foundation of process and industry knowledge and enables holistic transformation across process, people, data, and technology to drive real outcomes."

The Aragon Research Globe is a market evaluation tool that graphically represents analysis of a specific market and its component vendors. Positioning in the Aragon Research Globe will reflect how complete a provider's future strategy is relative to their performance in fulfilling that strategy in the market. The Globe for Digital Business Platforms evaluates 17 major providers for 2021.

See this link for more information about Genpact Cora.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by our purpose -- the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people -- we drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for our clients. Guided by our experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, we drive real-world transformation at scale. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Danielle D'Angelo
Genpact Media Relations – Americas
+1 914-336-7951
[email protected]

Siya Belliappa
Genpact Media Relations – India
+91 9823133365
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY50275&sd=2021-07-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genpact-named-leader-in-2021-aragon-research-globe-for-digital-business-platforms-301338391.html

SOURCE Genpact

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY50275&Transmission_Id=202107220815PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY50275&DateId=20210722
