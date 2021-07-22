BNY Mellon Announces Redemption of 3.55% Senior Notes Due 2021

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY Mellon") today announced that it will redeem all of the issued and outstanding 3.55% Senior Notes due September 23, 2021 (CUSIP 06406HBY4) (the "Notes"). The Notes have an aggregate principal amount of $1,500,000,000.

The redemption date for the Notes is August 23, 2021 (the "redemption date"). The redemption price for the Notes will equal 100% of the principal amount of the Notes plus any accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the redemption date.

On and after the redemption date, the Notes will no longer be deemed outstanding and interest will no longer accrue on such securities.

Payment of the redemption price will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2021, BNY Mellon had $45.0 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.3 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

