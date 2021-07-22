Logo
RegeneRx Issues Letter To Stockholders

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Update on Recent Financing, FDA Regulatory Process, Future Operations

PR Newswire

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 22, 2021

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: RGRX) ("the Company" or "RegeneRx"), a clinical-stage drug development company focused on tissue protection, repair and regeneration, has issued a Letter to Stockholders updating its recent financing, the FDA regulatory process for RGN-259, and its 12-month operating strategy. The Letter may be viewed at RegeneRx's homepage: www.regenerx.com.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

RegeneRx is focused on the development of novel therapeutic peptides, including Thymosin beta 4 (Tβ4) and its constituent fragments, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. RegeneRx currently has three drug candidates in clinical development for ophthalmic, cardiac/neuro and dermal indications, four active strategic licensing agreements in the U.S., China, and Pan Asia (Korea, Japan, and Australia, among others), and the EU, and has patents and patent applications covering its products in many countries throughout the world.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this shareholder letter that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made under the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in the Letter to Stockholders include, but are not limited to: competitive products, statements from us or our joint venture regarding strategic and research partnerships, intellectual property, competition, reclassification of our drug candidates from drugs to biologics, regulatory applications and approvals, the development and value of our drug candidates, the use of our drug candidates to treat various conditions, and financial condition and operating strategy. All forward-looking statements are expectations and estimates based upon information obtained and calculated by the Company at this time and are subject to change. Moreover, there is no guarantee any clinical trial will be successful or confirm previous clinical results. Please view these and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequent quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q, as well as other filings it makes with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements in this shareholder letter represent the Company's views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update this information, as a result of future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

favicon.png?sn=PH50680&sd=2021-07-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regenerx-issues-letter-to-stockholders-301339205.html

SOURCE RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

