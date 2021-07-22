Logo
Selective Launches Uniquely Small Biz Podcast

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Small Business Owners Share Personal Experiences in New Podcast Series to Inform, Inspire, and Entertain

PR Newswire

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., July 22, 2021

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance today announced its first podcast series, titled Uniquely Small Biz, which features unique stories from small business owners about their successes, challenges, and everything in-between. Episodes are available now on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Play.

Selective_Insurance_Podcast.jpg

"Uniquely Small Biz provides small business owners unique insights and perspectives from those who know first-hand what it's like to launch, grow, and operate a small business," said Mike MacMullin, Vice President, Small Business. "As an insurer of small businesses for more than 95 years, Selective knows that no small business is the same and that each faces different challenges and rewards. Small business owners' unique stories and experiences can bring people together, build their connections, and inspire others."

Uniquely Small Biz Episodes :

Uniquely Small Biz was developed to reach a broad audience of small business owners and share information, ideas, and resources that they can apply to their own business operations. Each episode is hosted by radio personality Carolyn McArdle, best known for her voice on iHeart Radio's 98.1 FM The Breeze in San Francisco, and features commentary from experts at Selective, who offer tips on ways owners can help protect their business.

The first two Uniquely Small Biz episodes highlight these guests and their stories:

  • The Pandemic Pivot features Adam Shapiro, a TV and movie actor who pivoted to start a small business during the height of the pandemic. Shapiro was unable to get his favorite snack when the pandemic hit – Philly soft pretzels. With time on his hands and a need for pretzels, his small business Shappy Pretzel Co. was born.
  • The Petal Effect features Tobore Oweh, a floral boutique owner and immigrant from Nigeria who creates floral designs and pieces that cater to the well-being of her customers. Oweh highlights the use of social media to grow her small business, The Petal Effect.

Each episode features businesses that represent an authentic cross-section of small businesses in America. Selective specializes in serving the unique needs of small businesses, in partnership with independent insurance agents, with insurance products and value-added services designed to help protect their livelihood. None of the small businesses featured in Uniquely Small Biz are insured by or affiliated with Selective. To learn more about Selective insurance for small businesses, visit https://www.selective.com/for-businesses.

About Selective Insurance Group, Inc.
Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) is a Fortune 1000 holding company for ten property and casualty insurance companies rated "A" (Excellent) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including Great Place to Work® certification and Fortune Best Work Places in Financial Services and Insurance in 2021. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com or read our 2021 ESG Report.

Selective_Tagline_BeUniquelyInsured_RGB_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY51042&sd=2021-07-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/selective-launches-uniquely-small-biz-podcast-301339028.html

SOURCE Selective Insurance Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY51042&Transmission_Id=202107220900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY51042&DateId=20210722
