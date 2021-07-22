Wheels Up and Abercrombie & Kent Forge Partnership to Deliver Members-Only Experiences to Explore the World in Unparalleled Luxury

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up ( NYSE:UP, Financial) the leading brand in private aviation, and Abercrombie & Kent, the world's leading luxury travel company, announce a strategic partnership to offer Wheels Up Members bespoke travel experiences utilizing the Wheels Up fleet in North America and private small group journeys in international destinations. This latest benefit is the seventh new and exclusive benefit created for Wheels Up members during the past six months and continues to demonstrate the Company's investment in lifestyle and luxury experiences for its Members.

The partnership will be launched with two domestic Abercrombie & Kent curated and customized journeys for Wheels Up Members to explore America's National Parks and the Pacific coast. The exclusive itineraries can be booked on an individual basis at any time. Both domestic itineraries will utilize the Wheels Up fleet to fly between destinations, with private A&K guides for unparalleled insider access.

In January 2022, Wheels Up and Abercrombie & Kent will offer a once-in-a-lifetime Wheels Up Members-only journey to East Africa for the Great Migration. This excursion combines the finest game viewing, and luxury accommodations that offer memorable views of the Masai Mara, Ngorongoro Crater, and the Serengeti.

Dedicated A&K Private Travel Consultants will collaborate with Wheels Up Members to design custom itineraries for all trips booked, bringing a rare blend of creativity, professionalism, and beyond-the-guidebook knowledge to planning the trip of a lifetime. Peace of mind comes from being met by a knowledgeable, English-speaking A&K guide in each destination, supported by A&K logistics experts on the ground.

Wheels Up and Abercrombie & Kent will announce additional Members-only itineraries to destinations such as Morocco, Southeast Asia, and more later this year.

"Our Wheels Up Members are eager to explore new destinations and this unique partnership with Abercrombie & Kent allows us to offer extraordinary private adventures," said Kenny Dichter, Founder and CEO at Wheels Up. "This is the first time we will offer Members-only curated trips and we are excited to do so with a world-class partner like A&K. We will continue to elevate our member benefits and partners for our loyal members, delivering exceptional experiences and value for their Wheels Up membership."

"Our partnership with Wheels Up sets a new standard in private luxury travel," said Geoffrey Kent, Founder, Co-Chairman & CEO at Abercrombie & Kent. "Working with A&K's network of offices around the world, Wheels Up Members will enjoy privileged access to once-in-a-lifetime adventures, customized exclusively for them."

Tailor Made Pacific Coast Adventure by Wheels Up:

Available Now For Customized Itineraries

Begin with the quintessential Big Sur road trip and private tastings in two of America's premier wine regions. Float over the Napa Valley in a hot air balloon at sunrise. Walk among the towering redwoods of Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve. Watch wild mustangs roaming free at a ranch in the coastal mountains above San Luis Obispo . Cruise the whale-rich waters of the San Juan Islands, searching for orcas, sea lions, seals, and birds under the guidance of your expert captain. This 10-day private itinerary using a King Air 350i can be booked at any time and customized for up to 8 guests.

Available for 2022 For Customized Itineraries

This is a thrilling nine-day adventure in Yosemite , Grand Canyon, the Grand Tetons, and Yellowstone. Fly from one awe-inspiring landscape to the next aboard a King Air 350i, explore with knowledgeable local guides, and enjoy five-star hospitality along the way. Highlights include privileged access to historic buildings in the Grand Canyon with a private float around famous Horseshoe Bend, a thrilling off-road 4 x 4 adventure in Antelope Valley and a float down the Snake River in a traditional wooden McKenzie River dory. This 9-day private itinerary using a King Air 350i can be booked at any time and customized for up to 8 guests.

Departing January 17 and February 14, 2022

Experience one of the greatest wildlife spectacles on the planet on a 12-day adventure with up to 16 likeminded Wheels Up Members. Thrilling game drives in custom-made 4WD vehicles with unobstructed views from every seat. Fly from one wildlife-rich park and reserve to the next, relaxing between game drives at the finest boutique camps and lodges, including one on the rim of the Ngorongoro Crater, a privileged location that affords early access to the crater floor, Africa's Garden of Eden.

Wheels Up Members will also receive special benefits while travelling with A&K, and A&K's Marco Polo Club members receive preferred membership options to join Wheels Up for their private aviation needs.

To learn more about Wheels Up, visit www.wheelsup.com. To learn more about Abercrombie & Kent, visit abercrombiekent.com.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up, (NYSE: UP) the leading brand in private aviation, is the only company in the industry to offer a total private aviation solution that includes world-class safety, service, and flexibility through on-demand flights, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Line ( NYSE:DAL, Financial). Wheels Up, which was founded and is led by renowned entrepreneur Kenny Dichter, is uniquely positioned to offer its Customers and Members access to over 1,500 safety-vetted and verified aircraft.

Through the Wheels Up App anyone can search, book, and fly. Wheels Up Connect, Core, and Business memberships provide enhancements such as flight sharing, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttle Flights, Shared Flights, signature Wheels Down events, and exclusive member benefits from preeminent lifestyle brands. The Company's ongoing Wheels Up Cares program aligns with philanthropic organizations and initiatives that affect and matter to the Company and its customers, members, stakeholders, families, and friends. The Wheels Up Cares fleet is comprised of five custom painted Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft; each plane serves as a flying symbol for a specific cause.

All Wheels Up flights are operated by our DOT/FAA-authorized air carrier subsidiaries (Wheels Up Private Jets LLC, Gama Aviation LLC, Mountain Aviation LLC, Sterling Aviation LLC, and TWC Aviation LLC) or by an approved vendor air carrier that has undergone our safety assessment.

About Abercrombie & Kent

Abercrombie & Kent pioneered luxury adventure travel with our first African safaris in 1962, and today our award-winning travel services extend around the globe to more than one hundred countries on all seven continents. A&K's custom itineraries and small-group journeys offer one-of-a-kind inspiring experiences, while more than 55 on-site offices in over 30 countries ensure invitation-only access to the people and places that make every destination unique. Join the world of A&K by following us on Facebook, Twitter: @AKTravel_USA and Instagram: aktravel_usa.

