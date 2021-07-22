Logo
Build-A-Bear Workshop Brings Back Popular Online Sale For One Day Only

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

The "NO LINE, ON-LINE Bear-Building Sale!" returns on July 27, with furry friends starting at just $4

PR Newswire

ST. LOUIS, July 22, 2021

ST. LOUIS, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop announced today that the popular "NO LINE, ON-LINE Bear Building Sale!" will return on Tuesday, July 27. This fun virtual event was introduced in 2020 as a digital alternative to the iconic Pay Your Age promotion and is planned as a one-day sale this year. Available exclusively for members of the Build-A-Bear Bonus Club rewards program ,the "NO LINE, ON-LINE Bear Building Sale!" offers the best deals of the year and a special version of the Build-A-Bear experience from the comfort of home!

Build_A_Bear_Workshop_Est_1997_Logo.jpg

"We are thrilled to bring back the "NO LINE, ON-LINE Bear Building Sale!" after an incredibly popular inaugural event last year. While our Workshops around the world have safety protocols in place and are open for Guests to visit, we wanted to provide a great virtual option for our Bonus Club members to shop from home and receive exceptional savings on some of our most popular products," said President and CEO, Sharon Price John.

Beginning at 10am CST on July 27, Guests can get a new furry friend for as little as $4, exclusively at www.buildabear.com. Bonus Club members can purchase up to four furry friends included in the sale. The online Bear Builder tool is a great way to make unique, customized furry friends that are sure to be loved by bringing the fun of Build-A-Bear straight to homes – it even includes a virtual Heart Ceremony and the chance to choose an outfit, accessorize and name for the furry friend! From cuddly Lil' Cubs to some of the most popular characters, the "NO LINE, ON-LINE Bear Building Sale!" has something for everyone. It's the perfect opportunity to send a hug to a loved one or add to a collection of furry friends.

Bonus Club members can do their shopping at home and have their new furry friend delivered to their front door or anywhere in the country! Guests can select the Buy Online, Pickup In Store or curbside option to pick up their furry friends at the nearest local Workshop or choose delivery by Shipt and have it delivered direct to their doorstep that same day!

Get great deals all year long with the Count Your Candles program, which allows Guests 14 years old and under who visit the Workshop with a Build-A-Bear Bonus Club member in the month of their birthday to 'Count Their Candles' and PAY THIER AGE for Build-A-Bear Workshop's Birthday Treat Bear.

Not a Build-A-Bear Bonus Club member yet? Sign up today to get all the exclusive details for this great sale.

About Build-A-Bear®
Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers an engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experience called the "Bear-Builder" at www.buildabear.com. In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenue of $255.3 million in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

favicon.png?sn=CG50990&sd=2021-07-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/build-a-bear-workshop-brings-back-popular-online-sale-for-one-day-only-301339241.html

SOURCE Build-A-Bear

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG50990&Transmission_Id=202107220900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG50990&DateId=20210722
