Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, Dime Community Bancshares Inc, Olin Corp, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Brinker International Inc, CNX Resources Corp

DCOM, OLN, ESML, CRBN, CPE, ESGV, RYAM, TLRY, TLRY, SNPE, TFC, RYH, MBUU, QQQJ, IEIH, LMND, PINS, HTH, AMC, O, NYT, MLM, AMAT, A, Added Positions: SCHP, IGIB, IGLB, MRK, PFE, INFY, PINC, AVGO, BHP, FAF, STRA, TXN, FAST, SC, SCHX, NTAP, INTC, T, NVO, ABBV, HRB, ADP, COLB, CHCO, EIG, GLTR, SCHE, TSLA, SLM, NUE, X, AR, SCHN, CUBI, STLD, AA, ANF, LPX, KLIC, WSBC, WY, ZION, ADNT, FULT, SATS, PACW, DHI, CYH, TBK, COF, CFG, CBT, IVZ, GT, RIG, PCH, HWC, LBTYA, HAFC, GHC, BHF, HOLX, IIIN, SWBI, KEY, SCHF, JKI, ACB, ENVA, VIRT, SCHB, THC, BCC, LUMN, MDP, RCII, TDS, TEVA, AGNC, VEON, AAWW, RLGY, NAVI, XHE, WCLD, VOO, VHT, VGT, CCL, ENDP, F, GOOGL, LOW, NCLH, RCL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, Dime Community Bancshares Inc, Olin Corp, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Brinker International Inc, CNX Resources Corp, John Wiley & Sons Inc, Banc of California Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 282 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 216,575 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.33% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 14,699 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53% Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 326,223 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 99,601 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.88% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 30,460 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44%

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $33.54. The stock is now traded at around $31.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Olin Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.97 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $44.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $166.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Callon Petroleum Co. The purchase prices were between $33.5 and $59.32, with an estimated average price of $41.92. The stock is now traded at around $43.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc by 183.37%. The purchase prices were between $27.06 and $38.64, with an estimated average price of $34.55. The stock is now traded at around $40.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 48.39%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $655.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SLM Corp by 24.58%. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $20.94, with an estimated average price of $19.66. The stock is now traded at around $20.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Antero Resources Corp by 27.90%. The purchase prices were between $8.96 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $11.72. The stock is now traded at around $13.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in United States Steel Corp by 29.02%. The purchase prices were between $21.23 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $24.67. The stock is now traded at around $23.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $92.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $25.57 and $31.6, with an estimated average price of $28.29.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The sale prices were between $58.58 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $61.4.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in CNX Resources Corp by 92.97%. The sale prices were between $13.03 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $14.01. The stock is now traded at around $12.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in John Wiley & Sons Inc by 92.85%. The sale prices were between $54.2 and $65.63, with an estimated average price of $59.41. The stock is now traded at around $56.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Banc of California Inc by 92.92%. The sale prices were between $16.92 and $18.71, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $16.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Brinker International Inc by 78.54%. The sale prices were between $55.51 and $71.91, with an estimated average price of $63.45. The stock is now traded at around $59.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc by 63.59%. The sale prices were between $144 and $178.01, with an estimated average price of $161.17. The stock is now traded at around $141.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 76.88%. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $89.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 40 shares as of 2021-06-30.