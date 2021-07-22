Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, Dime Community Bancshares Inc, Olin Corp, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Brinker International Inc, CNX Resources Corp

- New Purchases: DCOM, OLN, ESML, CRBN, CPE, ESGV, RYAM, TLRY, TLRY, SNPE, TFC, RYH, MBUU, QQQJ, IEIH, LMND, PINS, HTH, AMC, O, NYT, MLM, AMAT, A,
- Added Positions: SCHP, IGIB, IGLB, MRK, PFE, INFY, PINC, AVGO, BHP, FAF, STRA, TXN, FAST, SC, SCHX, NTAP, INTC, T, NVO, ABBV, HRB, ADP, COLB, CHCO, EIG, GLTR, SCHE, TSLA, SLM, NUE, X, AR, SCHN, CUBI, STLD, AA, ANF, LPX, KLIC, WSBC, WY, ZION, ADNT, FULT, SATS, PACW, DHI, CYH, TBK, COF, CFG, CBT, IVZ, GT, RIG, PCH, HWC, LBTYA, HAFC, GHC, BHF, HOLX, IIIN, SWBI, KEY, SCHF, JKI, ACB, ENVA, VIRT, SCHB, THC, BCC, LUMN, MDP, RCII, TDS, TEVA, AGNC, VEON, AAWW, RLGY, NAVI, XHE, WCLD, VOO, VHT, VGT, CCL, ENDP, F, GOOGL, LOW, NCLH, RCL,
- Reduced Positions: SCHA, SCHM, JW.A, EAT, BANC, CNX, CBRL, SIG, BRK.B, HD, FB, MGA, MSFT, GOOG, NVS, ORCL, WFC, BKNG, SNY, PM, UL, VZ, V, LRCX, JNJ, BILI, LLY, KO, SCHW, CMS, BMY, BBY, AAPL, MO, USFD, VDE, VOE, AMD, VTV, WW, TSN, PEP, VTRS, MCD, JPM, IBM, D, BAC, ABC, AXP,
- Sold Out: VTI, VEA, EGOV, BLMN, VWO, VGK, FHLC, XLI, VUG, VB, HYG, FUTY, FLJP, BKLN, CMCSA, GD, EBAY, OMC, ADI, BK, ENB, VOT, XOM, MCK, SCHH, RUTH, STX, RTX, EMB, VRTX, ZUO, WPP, TRVN,
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 216,575 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.33%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 14,699 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%
- Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 326,223 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11%
- iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 99,601 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.88%
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 30,460 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44%
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $33.54. The stock is now traded at around $31.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Olin Corp (OLN)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Olin Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.97 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $44.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $166.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 755 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Callon Petroleum Co (CPE)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Callon Petroleum Co. The purchase prices were between $33.5 and $59.32, with an estimated average price of $41.92. The stock is now traded at around $43.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc by 183.37%. The purchase prices were between $27.06 and $38.64, with an estimated average price of $34.55. The stock is now traded at around $40.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 48.39%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $655.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 230 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SLM Corp (SLM)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SLM Corp by 24.58%. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $20.94, with an estimated average price of $19.66. The stock is now traded at around $20.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Antero Resources Corp (AR)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Antero Resources Corp by 27.90%. The purchase prices were between $8.96 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $11.72. The stock is now traded at around $13.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: United States Steel Corp (X)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in United States Steel Corp by 29.02%. The purchase prices were between $21.23 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $24.67. The stock is now traded at around $23.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $92.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22.Sold Out: (EGOV)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.Sold Out: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $25.57 and $31.6, with an estimated average price of $28.29.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78.Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The sale prices were between $58.58 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $61.4.Reduced: CNX Resources Corp (CNX)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in CNX Resources Corp by 92.97%. The sale prices were between $13.03 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $14.01. The stock is now traded at around $12.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 516 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: John Wiley & Sons Inc (JW.A)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in John Wiley & Sons Inc by 92.85%. The sale prices were between $54.2 and $65.63, with an estimated average price of $59.41. The stock is now traded at around $56.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 134 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Banc of California Inc (BANC)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Banc of California Inc by 92.92%. The sale prices were between $16.92 and $18.71, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $16.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 364 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Brinker International Inc (EAT)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Brinker International Inc by 78.54%. The sale prices were between $55.51 and $71.91, with an estimated average price of $63.45. The stock is now traded at around $59.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 343 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc by 63.59%. The sale prices were between $144 and $178.01, with an estimated average price of $161.17. The stock is now traded at around $141.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 138 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 76.88%. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $89.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 40 shares as of 2021-06-30.
