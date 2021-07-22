Sippican Capital Adivsors Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Viatris Inc, Textron Inc, Sells Micron Technology Inc

- New Purchases: LMT, TXT, TAK,
- Added Positions: VTRS, BA, MRK, ORCL, RTX, T, COP, EOG, KMI, BIIB, GE, PAA, NLY, GD, INTC, JNJ,
- Reduced Positions: PXD, WY, TBBK, XEC, IRM, WAL, PACW, ADBE, CET, BMY, WRK, CSCO, GILD, EGLE, BRK.B, SBLK, PCAR, PFE, MMM, LEN, SM, HSY, GIS, DE, FANG, TSC, JPM, SNV, ZION, BX, BAC, TSLA, DOC, BOH,
- Sold Out: MU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Sippican Capital Adivsors
- The Bancorp Inc (TBBK) - 186,460 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88%
- NVR Inc (NVR) - 606 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
- Chevron Corp (CVX) - 26,655 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
- WestRock Co (WRK) - 45,944 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 21,617 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
Sippican Capital Adivsors initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $380.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Textron Inc (TXT)
Sippican Capital Adivsors initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.08 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.46. The stock is now traded at around $68.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)
Sippican Capital Adivsors initiated holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $18.64, with an estimated average price of $17.07. The stock is now traded at around $16.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Sippican Capital Adivsors added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 90.03%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 74,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Sippican Capital Adivsors added to a holding in Boeing Co by 38.86%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $222.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Sippican Capital Adivsors sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.
