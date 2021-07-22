Library Research Ltd Buys Tuya Inc, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Sells TAL Education Group, Niu Technologies

New Purchases: TUYA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tuya Inc, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, sells TAL Education Group, Niu Technologies during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Library Research Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Library Research Ltd owns 6 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 604,809 shares, 41.00% of the total portfolio. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 1,002,384 shares, 26.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.66% Tuya Inc (TUYA) - 828,324 shares, 17.53% of the total portfolio. New Position TAL Education Group (TAL) - 629,033 shares, 13.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.12% Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd (BEDU) - 320,189 shares, 1.17% of the total portfolio.

Library Research Ltd initiated holding in Tuya Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $26, with an estimated average price of $21.2. The stock is now traded at around $20.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.53%. The holding were 828,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Library Research Ltd added to a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc by 44.66%. The purchase prices were between $28.2 and $32.78, with an estimated average price of $30.86. The stock is now traded at around $29.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.11%. The holding were 1,002,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Library Research Ltd sold out a holding in Niu Technologies. The sale prices were between $26.71 and $38.23, with an estimated average price of $33.44.