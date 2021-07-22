ZipRecruiter to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021

ZipRecruiter®, a leading online employment marketplace, today announced that the company will report second quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, on Thursday, August 12, 2021. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00pm PT (5:00pm ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

Event: ZipRecruiter Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021

Time: 2:00pm PT (5:00pm ET)

Live Call: (833) 979 2842 or (236) 714-2904, Conference ID: 5938228

Live Webcast: investors.ziprecruiter.com

ZipRecruiter’s shareholder letter and a live webcast of the call will be available from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.ziprecruiter.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, August 19, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and entering passcode 5938228#.

ABOUT ZIPRECRUITER

ZipRecruiter® (www.ziprecruiter.com) is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has been the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android for the past four years1 and is rated the #1 employment marketplace by G2.2

Visit us at ZipRecruiter.com and ZipRecruiter.com%2Fblog.

1 Based on ratings information for the Google Play Store and Apple App Store from the AppFollow platform, during the period of March 2017 to Feb 2021 for the job seeker apps of ZipRecruiter, CareerBuilder, Craigslist, Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and Monster.

2 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as set forth in G2, Best Job Boards Software, https%3A%2F%2Fwww.g2.com%2Fcategories%2Fjob-boards%3Futf8%3D%25E2%259C%2593%26amp%3Border%3Dtop_shelf (last visited January 25, 2021).

