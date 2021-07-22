Logo
MTV Entertainment Studios taps The Surreal Life for Fall 2021 premiere on VH1

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

MTV Entertainment Studios today announced The Surreal Life will premiere on VH1 this Fall, reimagined for new audiences 15 years later as the brand continues to harness its extensive library of IP. The iconic series notorious for legendary “celeb-reality,” returns with eight unexpected stars coming together for a wild, over the top journey that pushes them to reveal different sides of themselves in surprising ways.

“The Surreal Life is known for bringing together some of the biggest names in pop culture and creating many unforgettable moments in reality television,” Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer of MTV Entertainment Group. “We are excited to see how this stellar celebrity cast will make captivating television for audiences everywhere.”

Celebrity cast includes:

  • August Alsina
  • CJ Perry
  • Dennis Rodman
  • Frankie Muniz
  • Kim Coles
  • Manny MUA
  • Stormy Daniels
  • Tamar Braxton

Join the conversation and keep up with #TheSurrealLife!

The Surreal Life is executive produced by Christian Sarabia, Fernando Mills, Ken Martinez and Nicole Elliott for 51 Minds Entertainment. Elena Diaz, Tolani Holmes and Dan Caster are executive producers for MTV Entertainment Group. Donny Herran & Angela Liao serve as Executives in Charge for MTV Entertainment Group and Kat Uyenco, Jen McGrogan and Jordan Browne are co-executive producers for 51 Minds.

VH1 is a dominant pop culture brand focused on reality content that explores the personal stories of today’s popular artists and celebrities including the Emmy® Award-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race and powerhouse franchises, Love & Hip Hop and Black Ink Crew.

About 51 Minds

51 Minds Entertainment is the traditionally non-scripted production powerhouse behind shows like Below Deck (Bravo), Below Deck: Mediterranean (Bravo), Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Bravo), Below Deck Down Under (Peacock), Happily Wherever (HGTV), Marriage or Mortgage (Netflix), an upcoming renovation series with Marsai Martin (Discovery+) and much more. A division of Banijay, the world’s largest international content producer and distributor, 51 Minds is led by President, Christian Sarabia and Zachary Klein, who serves as EVP of Operations + Productions.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210722005578r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005578/en/

