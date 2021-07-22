Tyler Technologies Subsidiary, NIC, Named a Top Workplace in Mississippi

Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that its subsidiary, NIC Mississippi, has been recognized by the Mississippi Business Journal as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work, marking the second time the organization made the list. NIC was included in the Small Team category.

“2020 brought great change to our operations with staff working remotely, but our Mississippi team emerged stronger than ever,” said Elizabeth Proudfit, president of Tyler’s NIC Division. “Being the best place our employees have ever worked is a founding principle of our business, and this recognition truly validates the efforts taken and investments made in our most important resource, our team.”

Since NIC Mississippi was awarded the eGovernment services contract with the state in 2010, the Jackson-based subsidiary of NIC, a division of Tyler Technologies, has developed more than 320 Mississippi digital government solutions and grown to 20 employees, creating a number of new technology jobs in Mississippi.

“This award is a testament to our dedicated and talented team of employees in Jackson, as well as our government colleagues across the state of Mississippi,” said Dana Wilson, general manager of NIC Mississippi. “Together, we are committed to better connecting people and businesses to the government services they need.”

The services NIC Mississippi built for the state of Mississippi, including the state’s first government chatbot, MISSI, have received 146 awards for their innovative approach to state government. Historically, NIC Mississippi’s public private partnership with the state of Mississippi results in a cost avoidance for the state of over $2 million per year.

The Best Places to Work in Mississippi awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the state’s best employers that are raising the bar of excellence in Mississippi’s business climate. To be considered for participation, companies had to meet the following eligibility requirements: be a for-profit or not-for-profit business, be a publicly or privately held business, have a local presence in Mississippi, have at least 15 full-time employees in Mississippi, and be in good standing with the Mississippi Secretary of State.

The winners were revealed at a special event held on June 24, 2021, and will be recognized in an upcoming special edition of the Mississippi Business Journal.

About Tyler Technologies and NIC

Acquired by Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) on April 21, 2021, NIC is a leader in digital government solutions and payments, partnering with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government. NIC and Tyler are united in their mission to empower public sector entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

