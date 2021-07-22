Innovation Pharmaceuticals Announces New In Vitro Data Supporting Brilacidin's Broad-Spectrum Antiviral Potential Presented at the American Society of Virology's Annual Meeting

Brilacidin showed potent inhibition in multiple human cell lines and in different strains of alphaviruses and bunyaviruses, building on earlier antiviral work in coronaviruses

These data collectively support Brilacidin’s broad-spectrum antiviral potential, leveraging Brilacidin’s ability to disrupt viral integrity and block viral entry

WAKEFIELD, Mass., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation Pharmaceuticals ( IPIX, Financial) (“the Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that new Brilacidin antiviral data, based on research conducted by George Mason University (GMU)/National Center for Biodefense and Infectious Diseases researchers, was presented yesterday, July 21, 2021, at the American Society of Virology’s 40th Annual Meeting (ASV 2021).

New antiviral data included Brilacidin’s inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 in additional cell lines (Caco-2, primary lung fibroblasts), and Brilacidin’s inhibition of alphaviruses—Venezuelan Equine Encephalitis Virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus—and Rift Valley Fever Virus, a bunyavirus. A copy of the presentation is available for download (pdf) at the link below.

“Brilacidin, a Host Defense Protein/Peptide Mimetic, Shows Potential as a Broad Spectrum Inhibitor of Acutely Infectious Viruses” (ASV 2021 Annual Conference, Oral Presentation)

“Brilacidin continues to show a consistent ability in the laboratory to inhibit different contagious viruses, regardless of viral strain and in a cell type-independent manner,” said Aarthi Narayanan, PhD, Primary Investigator of Brilacidin at GMU. “Our scientific team looks forward to exploring Brilacidin further as we investigate the breadth of its antiviral profile.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic, with infections, hospitalizations and deaths once again spiking, is a stark reminder that the world is in need of effective broad-spectrum antiviral countermeasures that can be readily deployed to help mitigate viral outbreaks,” commented Leo Ehrlich, Chief Executive Officer at Innovation Pharmaceuticals. “Our Phase 2 Brilacidin clinical trial in hospitalized COVID-19 patients was fully enrolled. We remain eager to learn about Brilacidin’s treatment effect in COVID-19 patients, a possible gateway indication toward evaluating Brilacidin in other acutely infectious viral diseases, building on the type of promising pre-clinical data presented at ASV 2021 by GMU scientists.”

About Brilacidin and COVID-19

Brilacidin is the only non-peptidic defensin-mimetic drug candidate currently in a clinical trial as a treatment for SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 (see NCT04784897). Innovation Pharma is developing Brilacidin for treatment of COVID-19 under U.S. FDA Fast Track designation. Brilacidin has shown potent and consistent inhibition in vitro against coronaviruses, alphaviruses and bunyaviruses (with laboratory testing against other viruses also underway), supporting Brilacidin’s potential to be developed as a broad-spectrum antiviral. The annual global antiviral drug market is estimated to reach $44 billion by 2026.

A peer-reviewed article in Viruses supporting Brilacidin’s COVID-19 treatment potential can be accessed at the link below.

Bakovic, A.; Risner, K.; Bhalla, N. (et al). Brilacidin Demonstrates Inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 in Cell Culture. Viruses 2021, 13, 271; https://doi.org/10.3390/v13020271

Two independent Machine Learning studies identified Brilacidin as one of the most promising inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, based on Brilacidin’s molecular properties. Click here to learn more.

About Innovation Pharmaceuticals

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( IPIX, Financial) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a world-class portfolio of innovative therapies addressing multiple areas of unmet medical need, including inflammatory diseases, cancer, infectious diseases, and dermatologic diseases.

