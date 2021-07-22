One of the Most Beloved Holiday Traditions Returns This Fall – Christmas in New York Is Back!

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) announced today that the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by Chase, is back this holiday season with performances at Radio City Music Hall from November 5, 2021 to January 2, 2022. The Christmas Spectacular – seen by more than 69 million people since it debuted in 1933 – is a one-of-a-kind tradition where the magic of Christmas in New York comes alive. The beloved show returns following a 2020 absence due to the pandemic, which marked the first time in 87 years the production was canceled. Tickets for the 2021 show are on sale now at rockettes.com%2Fchristmas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005570/en/

“The Christmas Spectacular IS the holiday season in New York for so many families – and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome them back to Radio City Music Hall this November,” said James Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment. “After a year none of us will ever forget, we all need a little joy – and there’s nothing like the Rockettes and the Christmas Spectacular to get us into the holiday spirit and make the season unforgettable.”

The Christmas Spectacular stars the incomparable Radio City Rockettes, the longest-running precision dance company in America, admired for their iconic style of dance, talent and athleticism, as well as their unity both on and off the stage. The production features intricate choreography and show-stopping numbers that are both graceful and powerful. Since their debut at Radio City Music Hall, the Rockettes have inspired and amazed audiences from around the world and given fans of all ages Christmas memories that will last a lifetime.

Despite the cancellation of the 2020 Christmas Spectacular production, the Rockettes continued to serve as a source of joy and inspiration this past year.In keeping with decades-long traditions, the celebrated dance troupe performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting, and NBC aired an hour-long television special – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – At Home Holiday Special – introducing millions of new fans to the iconic production. In addition, through weekly dance classes on Instagram Live, the Rockettes connected with fans across the globe to provide a creative, athletic outlet at home – an effort that was honored with both a Shorty Award for “Best Use of Instagram Live” and Time Out New York’s “Quar Wellness Award for best health offering.”

The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes is proud to be presented byChase. Chase’s commitment to the Christmas Spectacular is essential to theproduction, allowing it to deliver an unparalleled holiday experience for millions of fans. Throughout the run of the show, Chase cardholders will have access to Chase Preferred Seating, which includes some of the best seats in the house.

The Christmas Spectacular is committed to the health and safety of our guests, performers, and staff. All guests will need to follow venue protocols at the time of the performance. Radio City Music Hall will continue to review venue requirements periodically and will update ticket buyers should changes to protocols impact their experience.

Tickets start at $49 and can be purchased online at rockettes.com%2Fchristmas. Service charges apply to internet orders.For group sales, please call 212-465-6080. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Disabled Services Department at 888-609-7599. Visit rockettes.com%2Fchristmas for more information.

For photo and video assets, please click here. Credit is MSG Entertainment.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian. In addition, the Company features the original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. The Company’s two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+, deliver a wide range of live sports content and other programming. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan and Omnia. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005570/en/