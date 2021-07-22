Logo
Mr. Cooper Group Announces Two Executive Appointments

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Mr.+Cooper+Group+Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) announced today two additions to the executive leadership team as the company focuses on becoming the largest home loan company in the country, with a customer-centric culture and best-in-class digital tools.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005341/en/

5156805_Shawn_Stone_Jacket%26Tie.jpg

Shawn Stone, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Shawn Stone was named Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer and will focus on the company’s accelerated growth strategy, exploring new delivery channels and finding more ways to leverage Mr. Cooper’s technologies to deliver experiences that delight customers. In his role, Stone will also lead the Mr.+Cooper Originations business.

“Shawn is joining our team at a pivotal moment as we position Mr. Cooper to become the largest home loan company in our industry, and I am excited for his vision and strategic leadership to ensure we capitalize on our strengths and find more opportunities in the market,” said Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO of Mr. Cooper Group. “I am pleased to welcome Shawn back to Mr. Cooper Group and believe he is a natural fit into our incredible culture.”

Stone joins Mr. Cooper from Renovate America where he served as the company’s Chief Executive Officer and a member of its Board of Directors. Previously, Stone was Chief Executive Officer and executive founder of Global Mortgage Capital where he started a nationwide independent mortgage banking business that included multiple mortgage origination, servicing and financing companies. Prior to that, Stone was an executive leader at Mr. Cooper, where he worked for 18 years serving in leadership roles in originations, servicing, capital markets, finance and as founder and President of Xome.

Additionally, Jay Jones was promoted to Executive Vice President, leading the company’s industry leading Servicing business. Jones joined Mr. Cooper in July 2019, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Servicing. He has more than 25 years of experience in the mortgage industry and has held various key leadership roles, strategically guiding mortgage servicers through the ever-changing industry landscape. Before joining Mr. Cooper, Jones served as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for Celink and as Executive Vice President at CIT Bank, where he led the Residential Servicing Operations Division.

“I am thrilled for Jay’s promotion and greatly value his perspective as part of our leadership team. Jay is a staunch advocate of keeping the dream of homeownership alive for our customers, and his leadership and expertise will be key as we continue to focus on growing the portfolio while delivering greater value and a better experience for customers,” said Bray.

As members of the executive leadership team, Stone and Jones both report to Chris Marshall, Vice Chairman, President and Chief Financial Officer of Mr. Cooper Group.

“Mr. Cooper remains focused on transforming the mortgage experience, and Shawn and Jay have the operational strength and challenger mindset to rally our team behind this mission,” said Marshall. “We are grateful to have them on the team as we move forward with our plans to accelerate profitable growth while delighting our customers.”

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr.+Cooper+Group+Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr.+Cooper%26reg%3B and Xome%26reg%3B. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210722005341r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005341/en/

