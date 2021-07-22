BurgerFi Gets Saucy

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BurgerFi Gets Saucy

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

BurgerFi's chef-crafted sauces are game changers and the perfect pairing for their Fresh-Cut Sides and Cage-Free Fi'ed Chicken Tenders

PR Newswire

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 22, 2021

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) BurgerFi's commitment to providing the best burger experience is saucier than ever. The only thing that could make their made-to-order, Fresh-Cut Sides and all-natural Cage-Free Fi'ed Chicken Tenders better is the unparalleled array of premium, chef-crafted, sauces to go with them.

BurgerFi_International_Sauces.jpg

BurgerFi offers more than ten different sauce selections that include the general favorites like Ranch, Spicy Mayo, Chili, Cheese Sauce, Honey Mustard BBQ and Memphis Sweet BBQ. The more innovative sauces include premium Truffle Aioli, Bacon Jalapeño Ranch made with fresh jalapeños and real home style bacon, Garlic Aioli, which is infused with roasted garlic, and their famed Fi Sauce, which has been their secret sauce for years. Additionally, the Ghost Pepper Honey has become a fan favorite after launching with the Spicy Fi'ed Chicken Sandwich this past year.

"We are always looking for ways to elevate the better-burger dining experience for our guests with high-quality, unique and most importantly… delicious options. Each of our menu items, starting from our world-class and award-winning burgers all the way down to our dipping sauces are chef-crafted and freshly made by our talented chef, Paul Griffin. It's not enough that we offer Fresh-Cut Fries and Beer-Battered Onion Rings vs. frozen ones that some of our competitors offer. But when you pair our sides with things like Truffle or Garlic Aioli and our tenders with Ghost Pepper Honey, they're truly outstanding" says Julio Ramirez, CEO of BurgerFi.

While BurgerFi's sauces go with any and all menu items, they make the perfect pair when used with Fresh-Cut Fries, house-made Beer Battered Onion Rings or Cage-Free Fi'ed Chicken Tenders. The fries at BurgerFi are made with two items only, potatoes and salt and each of their onion rings are hand dipped in beer batter made in-house at each location.

"All our sides are freshly cut every day and are made-to-order with any one of our premium sauces. Creating perfect pairings is part of our mission to craft the ultimate better-burger experience," says Paul Griffin, Chief Culinary Officer of BurgerFi. "We always consider ourselves to be innovators and trailblazers at BurgerFi and our sauces definitely showcase that."

BurgerFi's one-of-a-kind sauces are available in all restaurants, online and through the BurgerFi app, as well as through third party delivery, at participating locations. For more information and to find the nearest location, visit www.burgerfi.com and download the BurgerFi app.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)
Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants domestically and internationally. The concept is chef-founded and is committed to serving fresh food of transparent quality. BurgerFi uses 100% American angus beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides and custard shakes and concretes. BurgerFi was named QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020, Fast Casual's 2021 #1 Brand of the Year, was named "Best Burger Joint" by Consumer Reports and fellow public interest organizations in the 2019 Chain Reaction Study, listed as a "Top Restaurant Brand to Watch" by Nation's Restaurant News in 2019 and is included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' BurgerFi on Facebook or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram and Twitter.

BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi. 

Investor Relations Contact:
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach or Cody Cree
(949) 574-3860
[email protected]

Company Contact:
BurgerFi International Inc.
[email protected]

Media Relations Contact:
Quinn PR
Laura Neroulias, [email protected]

BurgerFi_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=FL51036&sd=2021-07-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/burgerfi-gets-saucy-301338901.html

SOURCE BurgerFi International

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL51036&Transmission_Id=202107220930PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL51036&DateId=20210722
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment