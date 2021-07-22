PR Newswire

LANCASTER, Pa., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Christopher E. Pruitt to the Company's Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2021. The appointment is for a term ending at the Company's Annual Meeting in 2022, at which time Mr. Pruitt will be considered for nomination for election by the shareholders to a three year term. Mr. Pruitt currently serves as President/CEO and Director of East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc., the maker of Deka Batteries. Located in Reading, Pennsylvania, East Penn is the largest privately held battery manufacturer in the world. Mr. Pruitt has been with East Penn since 1994, holding various financial roles, including Controller and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining East Penn, Mr. Pruitt worked as a CPA at Ernst & Young. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Shippensburg University. John Lyman, Chairman of the Burnham Holdings, Inc. Board, commented "...Chris is a proven senior executive with extensive financial, manufacturing and leadership experience. His perspective reflects diverse roles at East Penn, driving a culture of continuous improvement and growth. He will be a valuable addition to our Board and we are honored to have him. ..."

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (Pink Sheets: BURCA) is the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, and related HVAC products and accessories (including furnaces, radiators, and air conditioning systems) for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Burnham Holdings, Inc. has approximately 800 employees nationwide and is headquartered in Lancaster, PA. For more information, visit www.burnhamholdings.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/burnham-holdings-inc-announces-new-board-member-301339543.html

SOURCE Burnham Holdings, Inc.