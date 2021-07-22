Logo
TrueCar to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 5

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 22, 2021

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc., (NASDAQ:TRUE) will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, August 5, 2021, following the close of market.

truecar_logo.jpg

Mike Darrow, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jantoon Reigersman, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the call will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of TrueCar's website at ir.truecar.com.

TrueCar Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call Details

Date:


Thursday, August 5, 2021




Time:


4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)




Dial-In:


1-877-870-4263 (domestic)



1-412-317-0790 (international)




Webcast:


Investor Relations section of TrueCar's website at ir.truecar.com

A replay of the call may be accessed the same day from Thursday, August 5, 2021 until Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering the replay pin number: 10155284.

An archived version of the call will also be available upon completion on the Investor Relations section of TrueCar's website at ir.truecar.com.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices in Austin, Texas and Boston, Massachusetts.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter. TrueCar media line: +1-844-469-8442 (US toll-free) | Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA51387&sd=2021-07-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truecar-to-announce-second-quarter-financial-results-on-august-5-301339058.html

SOURCE TrueCar, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA51387&Transmission_Id=202107221000PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA51387&DateId=20210722
