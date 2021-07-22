Logo
Republic Services Reports Reduced Emissions, Increased Circularity of Key Materials

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

2020 Sustainability Report highlights enhanced climate strategy and progress toward 2030 goals

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, July 22, 2021

PHOENIX, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) has released its annual sustainability report, highlighting the Company's enhanced approach to climate leadership and tracking progress toward its ambitious 2030 sustainability goals. The Company's sustainability achievements in 2020 included a 5 percent reduction in operational greenhouse gas emissions and an increase in the recycling of key materials to support the circular economy.

"Republic Services plays a vital role in providing sustainable solutions to our customers and making the planet a better place now and for future generations," said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer. "We continue to make steady progress toward our 2030 sustainability goals and are excited about innovations and technologies under development that will accelerate our impact."

Republic's sustainability platform is anchored by its Elements of Sustainability, which are deeply integrated into its business and form the basis of the Company's 2030 goals. This year, the platform evolved to align the Company's climate-related goals under a new Climate Leadership element. The Company reported positive strides toward its climate goals, with a reduction in overall emissions, an increase in circularity of recyclable commodities and organics, and numerous renewable energy projects under development.

Additional highlights include:

Safety: The Republic Services team recorded a significant 21 percent reduction in overall safety incidents, making 2020 its safest year on record.

Human Capital: Amid the challenges of a global pandemic, Republic maintained an employee engagement score of 85 percent, well above industry and overall benchmarks.

Climate Leadership: Republic has made an industry-leading commitment to fleet electrification, and in 2020, its first electric collection truck pilot began service.

Communities: Through the Republic Services Charitable Foundation, the Company contributed $5 million to neighborhood and small business revitalization, positively impacting 2.1 million people.

Throughout 2020 and the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Republic Services remained committed to its customers, its communities and its team. That commitment included its nearly $35 million Committed to Serve initiative, which provided key support to small businesses, local economies and frontline team members.

In 2020, Republic was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the fifth consecutive year, receiving an industry-leading score for its climate strategy. The Company also was recognized as one of Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies, 3BL Media's 100 Best Corporate Citizens and Forbes' Best Employers for Women. Since then, Republic has been named to Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies and Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies rankings.

Republic Services is committed to transparency and disclosure through its sustainability reporting. In addition to the 2020 Sustainability Report, the Company issued its 2020 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Report and 2020 Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Report. Earlier this year, Republic released its inaugural report aligned with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, which was the industry's first comprehensive TCFD reporting.

To learn more about Republic Services' sustainability platform and to download the 2020 Sustainability Report, visit RepublicServices.com/sustainability.

About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the U.S. environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides superior customer experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices, @RepublicService on Twitter or Republic Services on LinkedIn.

Republic_Services_tagline_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA51279&sd=2021-07-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/republic-services-reports-reduced-emissions-increased-circularity-of-key-materials-301339336.html

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA51279&Transmission_Id=202107220904PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA51279&DateId=20210722
