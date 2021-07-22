Live Nation Celebrates Return to Live Concerts by Offering Fans $20 All-In Tickets

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Live Nation Celebrates Return to Live Concerts by Offering Fans $20 All-In Tickets

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 22, 2021

Nearly 1,000 Shows Available from Alanis Morissette, Chicago, Jonas Brothers, Kings of Leon, Lil Baby, Pitbull, Trippie Redd, Zac Brown Band, and Many More

Exclusive T-Mobile Presale Begins Tuesday, July 27th at 12pm ET/9am PT

$20 Tickets Available To General Public Starting Next Wednesday, July 28that 12pm ET/9am PT at LiveNation.com

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Live Nation announced it is celebrating the Return to Live concerts this summer by offering fans $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 shows this year. As Live Nation's outdoor venues across the U.S. begin to open, the time is here to get outside and catch live music with friends, family and loved ones at over 40 Live Nation amphitheaters all across the country. For a limited time only next week, fans will have access to exclusive $20 tickets to participating Live Nation shows, including taxes and fees.

Live_Nation_Entertainment_Return_to_LIVE.jpg

"We can't wait to get back on the road and in front of our fans, it means so much to be able to bring live music back to the people that support us the most," said the Jonas Brothers.

The special promotion marks the highly-anticipated return of live music in the U.S. as artists ready to hit the stage and fans can't wait to see their favorite acts live in-person once again. Participating artists include some of today's biggest acts across genres including Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Pop, Rock, and more. See full list below.

"We couldn't be more excited to get back out on the road," said Zac Brown. "It's been a long, difficult year for everyone and we're fired up to be reuniting with our crew, sharing new music with our fans, and celebrating a brand new world."

The $20 tickets will be available to the general public starting next Wednesday, July 28th at 12pm ET/9am PT on LiveNation.com for a limited time only, while supplies last.

T-Mobile and Sprint customers can score exclusive 24-hour early access to the $20 all-in tickets through T-Mobile Tuesdays starting Tuesday, July 27th at 12pm ET/9am PT.

Participating artists celebrating the Return to Live concerts include:

311

Jason Aldean

Megadeth

3 Doors Down

Jonas Brothers

NF

Alanis Morissette

Judas Priest

Pitbull

Alice Cooper

Kings of Leon

Primus

Brad Paisley

KISS

Rise Against

Brett Eldredge

KORN

Rod Wave

Brooks & Dunn

Lady A

Slipknot

Brothers Osborne

Lil Baby

The Black Crowes

Coheed and Cambria

Lindsey Stirling

The Doobie Brothers

Dierks Bentley

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Florida Georgia Line

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Trippie Redd

Daryl Hall & John Oates

Maroon 5

Zac Brown Band

About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA51869&sd=2021-07-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-nation-celebrates-return-to-live-concerts-by-offering-fans-20-all-in-tickets-301339551.html

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA51869&Transmission_Id=202107221000PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA51869&DateId=20210722
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment