GE Digital's ADMS Software Powers A More Resilient Electric Distribution Grid

GE Digital today announced the availability of the latest release of its Advanced+Distribution+Management+Solution+%28ADMS%29. ADMS enables safe and secure management and orchestration of the electricity distribution grid. It delivers reliability, productivity, and efficiency through a modular architecture, adaptive algorithms, and predictive analytics for autonomous and optimized distribution grid and renewables operations.

Advances in the software enable electricity distribution utilities to optimize their operations with increased flexibility and operational awareness. This means that field crews and operations are better connected to provide an effective and efficient response to power distribution situations, including getting power restored more quickly in case of an outage.

As the industry commits to decarbonization through renewable sources like wind, solar, electric vehicles, and energy storage, GE Digital’s ADMS, with Distributed Energy Resources (DER) orchestration, enables utilities to enhance grid resiliency and reliability.

GE Digital’s ADMS also includes a new set of tools to support Automated Deployment and Testing to streamline upgrades and deployments for faster time to value.

Improved Distribution Optimization

With this update, GE Digital has further enhanced DER awareness and orchestration for distribution grid operations, improving capabilities of connected resources by modelling, visualization, forecasting, monitoring, and controlling assets. The advanced applications are able to efficiently analyze and leverage renewable resources for grid operations. GE Digital’s ADMS now leverages the IEEE 2030.5 communications standard to monitor and control behind-the-meter DERs through smart inverters.

Intuitive Outage Management

GE Digital’s ADMS enables operators to deliver a more effective and efficient response during the most severe weather. This release includes a leap forward in Outage Management applications, supporting utilities in decentralizing their outage response. A modern, intuitive user interface guides operators through the restoration process. It also empowers restoration specialists to work in concert across the utility with increased visibility for effective coordination of work throughout the organization and multiple locations.

The latest release also includes an enhanced user interface including workflows for control room operators and dispatchers. This feature improves workflow efficiency while maintaining safe and reliable switching operations and delivers improvements on regulatory key performance indicators (KPIs).

Real-Time Mobile Operations

GE Digital’s ADMS includes enhanced mobile operations that improve the connectivity between field crews and the control room by simplifying and digitizing the interaction. Field crews are provided with a real-time view of the grid, and switching orders allow switching to be recorded directly from the field. This streamlines grid management through secure field and control room collaboration delivering visibility and control to the field crew.

“Every day, management of the grid becomes more challenging,” said Jim Walsh, GE Digital General Manager, Grid Software. “The growth of Renewables and DERs provides an opportunity for electric utilities to leverage these new resources to manage grid reliability and resiliency. The distribution network is becoming more dynamic and working-from-home has increased the reliability needs for the low-voltage and secondary grid. Our software supports the full spectrum of electric utilities – from small to large – with mission critical, storm-proven systems.”

GE Digital’s ADMS achieved the number one leadership position in Navigant+Research%26rsquo%3Bs+Advanced+Distribution+Management+Solutions+%28ADMS%29+Leaderboard+report. The Navigant Research Leaderboard ranks nine ADMS vendors based on a spectrum of 10 strategy and execution criteria. Vendors are profiled, rated, and ranked with the goal of providing an objective assessment of their relative strengths and weaknesses in the global ADMS market.

Global customers such as PT PLN (Persero) UP2D KALTIMRA – Indonesia are using GE Digital’s ADMS, while EDF SEI in French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, and Reunion are using our ADMS as well as our Advanced+Energy+Management+System+%28AEMS%29 solutions, to accelerate their digital transformation.

More information about GE Digital’s ADMS solutions can be found here. Read Top+7+Benefits+of+the+Evolution+to+ADMS blog and Digital+Transformation%3A+The+Benefits+of+a+SCADA+to+ADMS+Evolution white paper.

