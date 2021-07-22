Laurent Meyer to Join Barclays as Vice Chairman for Investment Banking Europe

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Laurent Meyer to Join Barclays as Vice Chairman for Investment Banking Europe

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Barclays today announces the appointment of Laurent Meyer as Vice Chairman for Investment Banking Europe.

With over 28 years of investment banking experience, Laurent will focus on driving revenue growth for the Investment Banking business in Europe, with a focus on delivering M&A and Equity Capital Markets advice to clients in France and across Europe. In addition, he will work closely with Raoul Salomon, Country CEO for France, as well as Investment Banking country, product and sector teams, to maximise client opportunities across Barclays.

Laurent will join Barclays from Société Générale where he has spent the past 23 years, most recently as a Senior Banker in charge of covering and developing relationships with a large portfolio of the bank's global strategic clients. Prior to that, Laurent was Chairman of their M&A business, originating and executing numerous cross-border and public transactions. Before Société Générale, he spent five years at Deutsche Bank and Morgan Grenfell in their Corporate Finance teams. During his career, Laurent has executed a number of notable transactions for clients including ArcelorMittal, LafargeHolcim, Total, Safran, Vivendi, Accor, Edenred, Engie and Suez.

Based in Paris, Laurent will report regionally to Reid Marsh, Head of Investment Banking for Europe, Middle East and Africa, and locally to Yann Krychowski and Ghislain de Brondeau, Co-Heads of Investment Banking, France and BeLux.

Laurent’s appointment is one of a series of hires made in 2021 to further strengthen Barclays’ European Investment Banking franchise, including Tobias+%26Aring%3Bkermark+as+Head+of+Nordic+Investment+Banking+and+Country+CEO+for+Sweden, Bronson+Albery+as+Head+of+Real+Estate+Investment+Banking+for+EMEA, and Anthony+Samengo-Turner+as+Head+of+M%26amp%3BA+for+Germany%2C+Austria+and+Switzerland.

Reid Marsh, Head of Investment Banking, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, commented: “Not only will Laurent’s proven banking capabilities make him a great addition to the team and add considerable value for our clients, but the strength and breadth of his expertise will serve us well as he partners with our country, product and sector teams across the EMEA region. This appointment supports our commitment to further strengthen both our Investment Banking capabilities and our broader European franchise.”

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210722005705r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005705/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment