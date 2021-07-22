Anaheim Public Transit Operator Partners with Arrival to Successfully Secure a $2 Million Clean Vehicle Grant

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with the City of Anaheim, the Anaheim Transportation Network (ATN) has been awarded a two-million-dollar grant from the Federal Transportation Administration (FTA). ATN has chosen to partner with Arrival as the vehicle producer for this grant and will use grant funds to replace Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) buses with Arrival’s American built zero-emission battery electric buses.



Arrival accelerates the global mass adoption of electric vehicles by producing sustainable and affordable commercial vehicles, with a substantially lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). This is enabled by Arrival’s unique new method of design and production using local Microfactories which utilise the company’s in-house technologies, including software, hardware and robotics. Arrival’s first Microfactory in the United States is located in Rock Hill, South Carolina, where the buses for ATN will be produced. Arrival currently has two microfactories in the US in Rock Hill, South Carolina and Charlotte, North Carolina, and intends to deploy Microfactories all over the country.

“In addition to ATN’s own investments, we have been actively seeking grant funding opportunities to ensure we can meet our goal of becoming California’s first all-electric bus fleet by 2025. This investment brings us that much closer,” said Diana Kotler, ATN Executive Director. “We want to thank Congressman Lou Correa for his support of his important effort to provide sustainable and clean-air public transportation options to our community.”

Funds provided as part of the FTA’s Low or No-Emission (Low-No) Bus Program Projects will assist in the purchase of five 100% zero emission, battery-powered, 40’ buses, providing significant environmental benefits for Orange County residents and visitors. The project also includes workforce development programs. ATN will partner with local community colleges that have Electrical and Mechanical Engineering programs to provide internships to eligible students for workforce experience in the emerging zero-emission transportation industry.

“We are so pleased that ATN has chosen Arrival to support its transition to an entirely electric bus fleet and have been impressed with its commitment to sustainability, including its solar powered charging depot,” said Mike Ableson, CEO Arrival Automotive. “The Arrival Bus will change the face of public transportation when it hits the roads, making bus journeys clean, efficient, equitable and enjoyable for riders, drivers and operators. Our first order from a US transit operator is just the beginning, and we look forward to bringing the US produced Arrival Bus to cities and people all over the USA.”

ATN’s public transportation network plays an important role in connection of residents, visitors and employees to numerous regional employment centers. In addition, ATN connects riders through the county’s regional transit hub, Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center (ARTIC), to Metrolink commuter services and the interstate Amtrak system. ATN’s service is available seven days a week and tickets are available for instant purchase via ATN’s RideART mobile app. Prepaid ART passes grant access to any route in the ART system.

About Arrival

Arrival ( ARVL), a joint stock company (société anonyme) governed by the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, is reinventing the automotive industry with its unique method to the design and assembly of electric vehicles. Low CapEx, rapidly scalable Microfactories combined with proprietary in-house developed components, materials and software, enable the production of best in class vehicles competitively priced to fossil fuel variants and with a substantially lower total cost of ownership. This transformative approach provides cities globally with the solutions they need to create sustainable urban environments and exceptional experiences for their citizens. Arrival is a global business founded in 2015 with offices in Luxembourg, London, UK and Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands and Russia, with more than 1,900 global employees. The company is deploying its first four Microfactories in North Carolina, USA, South Carolina, USA, Bicester, UK and Madrid, Spain.

About Anaheim Transportation Network (ATN)

Operating as the flagship program of the Anaheim Transportation Network (ATN), Anaheim Resort Transportation (ART) and Free Rides Around the Neighborhood (FRAN) is a network of interchangeable transit and microtransit routes with service to more than 70 stops in-and-around Anaheim and Orange County. ATN transports more than 9.5 million patrons each year using a fleet of 81 buses and 10 microtransit vehicles, all of which are certified clean-fuel vehicles running on either natural gas or electric operating platforms.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the products offered by Arrival and the markets in which it operates, Arrival’s ability to produce electric commercial vehicles, expectations regarding Arrival’s ability to enable AD and ADAS features in the Arrival Bus and Van, expectations regarding the mass adoption of EVs, expectations regarding the benefits of the collaboration between Arrival and Ambarella and expectations regarding the benefits of Arrival’s Microfactories. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s belief or interpretation of information currently available. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including, but not limited to: (i) the impact of COVID-19 on Arrival’s business; (ii) the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which Arrival operates, (iii) the risk that Arrival and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize Arrival’s products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so, (iv) the risk that Arrival may never achieve or sustain profitability; (v) the risk that Arrival experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations, (vi) the risk that third-parties suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; (vii) the risk that the utilization of Microfactories will not provide the expected benefits due to, among other things, the inability to locate appropriate buildings to use as Microfactories, Microfactories needing a larger than anticipated factory footprint, and the inability of Arrival to deploy Microfactories in the anticipated time frame; (viii) the risk that the orders that have been placed for vehicles, including the order from UPS, are cancelled or modified; (ix) the risk of product liability or regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Arrival’s products and services; and (x) the risk that Arrival will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; and (xi) the risk that Arrival is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Arrival’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 30, 2021 and other documents filed by Arrival with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Arrival assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Arrival does not give any assurance that Arrival will achieve its expectations.

