Intermap Expands Insurance Products and Services Across Europe

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Intermap Expands Insurance Products and Services Across Europe

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DENVER, July 22, 2021

European providers adopting Intermap's natural hazard data and applications

Continuing to supply major national insurance clients with natural hazard analytics

DENVER, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP) (OTCQX: ITMSF) ("Intermap" or the "Company"), a global leader in geospatial content development and intelligence solutions, today announced the expansion of insurance and reinsurance products and services across Europe.

Intermap expanded its software contract with Generali Group by adding Generali Serbia to the existing subscription. Generali is the second-largest insurance company in the Serbian insurance market, and it will use Intermap's Aquarius RMA solution, customized for Serbia with new and precise flood hazard maps and analytics, to grow their flood insurance premium. Aquarius RMA is Intermap's cloud-based flood risk solution for primary insurers and reinsurers across the Central and Eastern European (CEE) market.

Subscription revenue in Europe is growing as more solutions are delivered to existing and new clients across the region. In the first half of 2021 ending June 30, Intermap's European software subscription bookings grew 42% over the first half of 2020. The Company's insurance products and services include software applications and analytics for risk assessment as on-premise solutions or cloud-based subscriptions for flood, wildfire, landslide and earthquake hazard maps as well as for elevation profile analysis and drone and AI applications. Intermap also offers reinsurance analytics services, including bulk geocoding and address/parcel cleansing, floaters redistribution, accumulation, choropleth maps, portfolio analysis and natural catastrophe and probable maximum loss modeling.

Based in Prague, Intermap's European Operations Group supplies insurance and reinsurance solutions to major national insurance players in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. In the reinsurance industry, the Company is partnering with reinsurance brokers to deliver modeling of catastrophic flood exposures. Intermap is aggressively expanding its insurance and reinsurance offerings across CEE and Russia.

"Intermap's solution will provide Generali Serbia with a consistent approach during the whole portfolio life cycle, from underwriting to reinsurance," explained Nevena Paunovič, Reinsurance Manager of Generali Reosiguranje Srbija, a.d.o. "We will use the same Intermap flood risk information during underwriting and the yearly reinsurance renewals. This consistency will help us to cede the appropriate amount of risk to reinsurance, allowing us to maximize the value of our reinsurance coverage."

"Our presence in the European flood market is growing rapidly," said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap's Chairman and CEO. "We have a long history in the European insurance industry, and we are extending our reach across the continent, expanding our business with existing customers and partners as well as winning new ones. More than ever, it is vital to understand flood risk, and Intermap offers the best solutions in the world."

Learn more about our European offerings at www.intermap.com/european-solutions

Intermap Reader Advisory

Certain information provided in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate", "expect", "project", "estimate", "forecast", "will be", "will consider", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Although Intermap believes that these statements are based on information and assumptions which are current, reasonable and complete, these statements are necessarily subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Intermap's forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties pertaining to, among other things, cash available to fund operations, availability of capital, revenue fluctuations, nature of government contracts, economic conditions, loss of key customers, retention and availability of executive talent, competing technologies, common share price volatility, loss of proprietary information, software functionality, internet and system infrastructure functionality, information technology security, breakdown of strategic alliances, and international and political considerations, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed Intermap's Annual Information Form and other securities filings. While the Company makes these forward-looking statements in good faith, should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from those expected. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that the Company will derive therefrom. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Intermap or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

About Intermap Technologies

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP; OTCQX: ITMSF) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions. The Company's proprietary 3D NEXTMap® elevation datasets and value-added geospatial collection, processing, analytics, fusion and orthorectification software and solutions are utilized across a range of industries that rely on accurate, high-resolution elevation data. Intermap helps governments build authoritative geospatial datasets and provides solutions for base mapping, transportation, environmental monitoring, topographic mapping, disaster mitigation, smart city integration, public safety and defense. The Company's commercial applications include aviation and UAV flight planning, flood and wildfire insurance, environmental and renewable energy planning, telecommunications, engineering, critical infrastructure monitoring, hydrology, land management, oil and gas and transportation. For more information, please visit www.intermap.com.

favicon.png?sn=TO51918&sd=2021-07-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intermap-expands-insurance-products-and-services-across-europe-301339619.html

SOURCE Intermap Technologies Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO51918&Transmission_Id=202107221059PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO51918&DateId=20210722
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment