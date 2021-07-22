Southern Living Reveals Winners of Pet Awards 2021

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) Southern Living announces the winners of its first annual Pet Awards, spotlighting the editors' 48 all-time-favorite products for living, playing, and traveling with their cats and dogs. Southern Living's Pet Awards 2021 is available on southernliving.com/petawards and in the August issue of Southern Living magazine, available now.

"Our readers consider their dogs and cats to be family members, so we took great care in picking winners for this year's Pet Awards. There are some wonderful new products in this mix that will make life better for pet owners—and especially for the pets themselves," said Southern Living Editor in Chief Sid Evans.

This year Southern Living editors researched hundreds of pet products that would be used in readers' homes, and they narrowed down the search to five categories: grooming, housekeeping, toys, beds, and travel. After extensive research and outreach, 48 products that editors, readers, and experts loved and recommended for both owners and pets made Southern Living's Pet Awards 2021.

The full list of Southern Living's Pet Awards 2021 is shown below by category and on southernliving.com/petawards.

GROOMING

Fresh Breath Oral Care Spray for Dogs; tropiclean.com for retailers

for retailers Burt's Bees for Puppies Tearless Shampoo with Buttermilk, $11 ; chewy.com

; Pro Grooming Tool, $45 ; aquapaw.com

; FURminator Short Hair deShedding Tool for Medium Dogs, $39 ; petco.com

; Groomer's Best Slicker Brush for Cats; hartz.com for retailers

for retailers Waterless No-Rinse Dog Shampoo, $7 ; wahlusa.com

; Gloves, $25 ; handsongloves.com

; Dexas Popware for Pets Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner, from $15 each; chewy.com

from each; Kong Cat ZoomGroom Brush, $10 each; petco.com

each; Ear Wipes with Aloe Vera and Eucalyptus for Dogs, $13 ; petmdstore.com

HOUSEKEEPING

Pet Stain & Odor Remover , from $15 ; skoutshonor.com

, from ; FURemover Broom , $12 ; amazon.com

, ; Grip-Tight Quilted Throw , from $98 ; orvis.com

, from ; Fun Feeder Slo-Bowl Medium/Mini , $15 each; outwardhound.com

, each; Ball Animal 2 vacuum cleaner , $500 ; dyson.com

, ; Tidy Cats Breeze Litter Box System , $33 ; chewy.com

, ; ChomChom Roller pet hair remover , $25 ; chomchomroller.com

, ; Pet & Lint Brush, $63 ; thelaundress.com

; Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner, $110 ; bissell.com

TOYS

Puppy Smart Dog Game , $15 ; outwardhound.com

, ; Skipper Rope Dog Toy , $14 ; harrybarker.com

, ; Power Chew Durable Dog Chew Toy ; nylabone.com for retailers

; for retailers Kong Extreme Ball , from $11 ; chewy.com

, from ; Turbo Catnip Pouch & Scratcher Cat Toy , $20 ; chewy.com

, ; Skinny Peltz, $16 /set of three; zippypaws.com

/set of three; Frisco 21-In. Sisal Cat Scratching Post with Toy , $13 ; chewy.com

, ; Chuckit! Classic Ball Launcher , $13 ; amazon.com

, ; Organic Cotton Cat Balls , $15 /set of three; purrfectplay.com

, /set of three; Mouse Felt Cat Toy, $7 each; thefoggydog.com

BEDS

Round Canvas Dog Bed Cover , from $45 ; landsend.com

, from ; Canopy Bed , $80 ; catperson.com

, ; Lounger Beds , from $199 each; thehoundrylife.com

, from each; Sky Blue & White Cat Cave , $90 ; catcaveco.com

, ; Slumberjax Dottie Tan Donut , from $92 ; jaxandbones.com

, from ; Pepper x Dogwood Painted Basket Bundle , from $272 ; dogwood-co.com

, from ; Trailhead Dog Bed, $300 ; yeti.com

TRAVEL

WagWellies Mojave , $49 /set of four; wagwear.com

, /set of four; Dog Bicycle Basket , $60 ; snoozerpetproducts.com

, ; Frisco Ripstop Dog Life Jacket , from $20 ; chewy.com

, from ; Front Range Day Pack , $80 ; ruffwear.com

, ; NiteDog Rechargeable LED Dog Leash , $33 ; llbean.com

, ; Sherpa Original Deluxe Airline-Approved Dog & Cat Carrier Bag , $74 ; chewy.com

, ; Bronte waste-bag holder , $29 ; theroverboutique.com

, ; Boyt Two-Barrel Seat Cover , $100 ; llbean.com

, ; Dog Bowl , $40 ; filson.com

, ; Travel Bottle for Dogs , $30 ; pet-fusion.com

, ; Canvas Colorblock Dog Tote Carrier , $60 ; landsend.com

, ; Amazon Basics Portable Folding Soft Dog Travel Crate Kennel, from $36 ; amazon.com

