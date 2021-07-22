Logo
S&P Global Sustainable1 appoints Dr. Richard Mattison as President

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 22, 2021

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) announced today the appointment of Dr. Richard Mattison as President of its ESG and sustainability organization, S&P Global Sustainable1. Prior to this appointment, Dr. Mattison held the role of CEO of Trucost, acquired by S&P Global in 2016 and Chief Product Officer, S&P Global Sustainable1.

Sustainable1_Logo.jpg

"I am delighted to be appointed as President, S&P Global Sustainable1. More than ever, investors and companies seek evidence-based insights, high quality data and advanced analytics to support the decisions driving their strategies linking sustainability and business performance," said Dr. Richard Mattison, President of S&P Global Sustainable1. "S&P Global Sustainable1 brings together the past and the future. S&P Global has a heritage of decades of trusted relationships with clients and our ESG organization provides the market with both breadth and depth of support as they face a new and emerging operating landscape focused on sustainable and resilient outcomes."

Launched in April 2021, S&P Global Sustainable1 is a new centralized group representing S&P Global's integrated sustainability offerings and is comprised of a dedicated team that provides comprehensive views on sustainability, including key ESG and climate topics. Sustainable1 brings together S&P Global's resources and full product suite of benchmarking, analytics, evaluations, and indices, housing over 700 billion ESG and climate data points and a research universe of circa 11,500 companies. This provides customers with a 360-degree view to help achieve their sustainability goals.

Dr. Mattison will report into Martina Cheung, President of Market Intelligence who led the development of Sustainable1 and will continue as the S&P Global Operating Committee executive sponsor.

"The launch of S&P Global Sustainable1 signified the critical intersection between sustainability and business performance, as well as our commitment to informing the sustainable growth strategies of our clients," Martina Cheung, President of S&P Global Market Intelligence said. "Richard's extensive experience and knowledge of the ESG and climate landscape will position Sustainable1 for continued growth and success; I am delighted that he will be leading Sustainable1 into an exciting next chapter."

Dr. Mattison brings a wealth of experience in sustainable finance, leading the Trucost business for over 20 years and advising various UN bodies, governments, financial institutions, companies and NGOs on how to integrate ESG and sustainability impacts into their decision making. Richard and team were the first to define how to measure the environmental impact of an investment portfolio and produced the first comprehensive natural capital assessment of a company, the Puma EP&L.

Notes to Editors

About S&P Global Sustainable1
S&P Global Sustainable1 is the central source for sustainable intelligence from S&P Global. Sustainable1 matches customers with the ESG products, insights and solutions from across S&P Global's divisions to help meet their unique needs. Our comprehensive coverage across global markets combined with in-depth ESG intelligence provides financial institutions, corporations and governments an unmatched level of clarity and confidence to successfully navigate the transition to a sustainable future. Our data and well-informed point of view on critical topics like energy transition, climate resilience, positive impact and sustainable finance allow us to go deep on the details that define the big picture so customers can make decisions with conviction. To learn more about Sustainable1, visit www.spglobal.com/sustainable1.

Media Contacts
Farhan Husain
Global Head of Sustainable1 Communications
[email protected]
+1 347 213 0065

Sarah Whybrow
Director of ESG Communications, S&P Global Sustainable1
[email protected]
+447929 711556

favicon.png?sn=CL51957&sd=2021-07-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-sustainable1-appoints-dr-richard-mattison-as-president-301339585.html

SOURCE S&P Global Sustainable1

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL51957&Transmission_Id=202107221028PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL51957&DateId=20210722
