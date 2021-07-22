Wd-40 Co (WDFC) CEO and Chairman of the Board Garry O Ridge Sold $11.9 million of Shares

CEO and Chairman of the Board of Wd-40 Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Garry O Ridge (insider trades) sold 48,075 shares of WDFC on 07/21/2021 at an average price of $248.46 a share. The total sale was $11.9 million.
