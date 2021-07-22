MA Private Wealth Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Intuit Inc, Sells , iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

MA Private Wealth Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Intuit Inc, Sells , iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company MA Private Wealth (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Intuit Inc, Walmart Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells , iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MA Private Wealth. As of 2021Q2, MA Private Wealth owns 89 stocks with a total value of $502 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MA Private Wealth's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ma+private+wealth/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MA Private Wealth
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 172,390 shares, 13.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
  2. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 1,449,987 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
  3. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 420,142 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89%
  4. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 323,381 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 315,755 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

MA Private Wealth initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)

MA Private Wealth initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $518.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

MA Private Wealth initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $236.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

MA Private Wealth initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $141.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

MA Private Wealth added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 38.33%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 61,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (VAR)

MA Private Wealth sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

MA Private Wealth sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

MA Private Wealth sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

MA Private Wealth sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of MA Private Wealth. Also check out:

1. MA Private Wealth's Undervalued Stocks
2. MA Private Wealth's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MA Private Wealth's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MA Private Wealth keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider