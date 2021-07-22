MA Private Wealth Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Intuit Inc, Sells , iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

New Purchases: IUSB, INTU, WMT, VO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Intuit Inc, Walmart Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells , iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MA Private Wealth. As of 2021Q2, MA Private Wealth owns 89 stocks with a total value of $502 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 172,390 shares, 13.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 1,449,987 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 420,142 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 323,381 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 315,755 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%

MA Private Wealth initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MA Private Wealth initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $518.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MA Private Wealth initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $236.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MA Private Wealth initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $141.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MA Private Wealth added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 38.33%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 61,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MA Private Wealth sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

MA Private Wealth sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47.

MA Private Wealth sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74.

MA Private Wealth sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.