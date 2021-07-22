Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sherwin-Williams Co, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Citigroup Inc, Lam Research Corp

- New Purchases: SHW, TMO, VUG,
- Added Positions: IGSB, FLOT, XLK, CRM, INTC, XLV, XLY, IYF, IWF, NKE, SPSB, XLI, PFE, IWD, VZ, WMT, MAR, LMT, XOM, VB, VO, XLP, VEA, VWO, VYM, XLC, KOMP, SLYG, XLE, XLB, IJR, XLU, IWR, IWM, FB,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, JPM, C, V, LRCX, GOOGL, BLK, HD, AMZN, GOOG, CCK,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 335,073 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 144,310 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%
- Visa Inc (V) - 111,478 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 162,007 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,743 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $282.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $294.668200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 936 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $523.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 423 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 78.07%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 365,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 86.09%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $56.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Citigroup Inc (C)
Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 48.4%. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $66.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC still held 6,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 26.26%. The sale prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $635.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC still held 1,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.
