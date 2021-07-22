PGGM Investments Buys Invitation Homes Inc, Equinix Inc, Sun Communities Inc, Sells Essex Property Trust Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Apple Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

PGGM Investments Buys Invitation Homes Inc, Equinix Inc, Sun Communities Inc, Sells Essex Property Trust Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Apple Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Zeist, P7, based Investment company PGGM Investments (Current Portfolio) buys Invitation Homes Inc, Equinix Inc, Sun Communities Inc, McDonald's Corp, STORE Capital Corp, sells Essex Property Trust Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Apple Inc, Equity Residential, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PGGM Investments. As of 2021Q2, PGGM Investments owns 433 stocks with a total value of $23.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PGGM Investments's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pggm+investments/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PGGM Investments
  1. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 8,582,878 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62%
  2. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) - 3,735,873 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15%
  3. Welltower Inc (WELL) - 8,125,123 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12%
  4. Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 17,344,199 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.87%
  5. AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 2,940,415 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35%
New Purchase: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

PGGM Investments initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $825.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 204,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

PGGM Investments initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.75 and $22.24, with an estimated average price of $20.69. The stock is now traded at around $20.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,299,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

PGGM Investments initiated holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $9.07. The stock is now traded at around $8.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,081,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)

PGGM Investments initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $69.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 184,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

PGGM Investments initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7. The stock is now traded at around $65.928000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 143,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

PGGM Investments initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98. The stock is now traded at around $259.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 31,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

PGGM Investments added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 74.87%. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 17,344,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

PGGM Investments added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 74.15%. The purchase prices were between $150.04 and $177.6, with an estimated average price of $165.37. The stock is now traded at around $187.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2,090,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

PGGM Investments added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 114.46%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $238.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 511,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)

PGGM Investments added to a holding in STORE Capital Corp by 119.38%. The purchase prices were between $32.63 and $36.53, with an estimated average price of $34.77. The stock is now traded at around $36.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,675,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

PGGM Investments added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 427.16%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $121.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 357,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

PGGM Investments added to a holding in Yum Brands Inc by 85.99%. The purchase prices were between $108.18 and $121.92, with an estimated average price of $117.66. The stock is now traded at around $119.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 643,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

PGGM Investments sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55.

Sold Out: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)

PGGM Investments sold out a holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $43.17 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $46.25.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

PGGM Investments sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

PGGM Investments sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

PGGM Investments sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

PGGM Investments sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.

Reduced: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

PGGM Investments reduced to a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc by 92.68%. The sale prices were between $271.84 and $315.4, with an estimated average price of $294.31. The stock is now traded at around $329.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. PGGM Investments still held 55,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)

PGGM Investments reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 23.73%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. PGGM Investments still held 4,174,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Equity Residential (EQR)

PGGM Investments reduced to a holding in Equity Residential by 59.96%. The sale prices were between $71.39 and $80.91, with an estimated average price of $75.52. The stock is now traded at around $84.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. PGGM Investments still held 1,353,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Facebook Inc (FB)

PGGM Investments reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 53.53%. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $348.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. PGGM Investments still held 295,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of PGGM Investments. Also check out:

1. PGGM Investments's Undervalued Stocks
2. PGGM Investments's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PGGM Investments's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PGGM Investments keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider