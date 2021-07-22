PGGM Investments Buys Invitation Homes Inc, Equinix Inc, Sun Communities Inc, Sells Essex Property Trust Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Apple Inc

New Purchases: EQIX, KIM, NLY, O, ELS, PFE, SEDG, PRU, YUMC, IBM, VTR, VER, IT, L, WY, DRI, WMB, CCI, PRGO, CLX, 4LRA, HLT, TSN, IPG, MAR, POOL, AMT, ACGL, NLOK, ULTA, WRB, TJX, VMC, VRTX, VFC, MTN, ZBH, ZION, LULU, PPL, SSNC, CBOE, MPC, PSX, IQV, ARMK, HPE, AGR, LSXMA, BKR, RPRX, VNT, CNC, DTE, BAP, CBSH, CMA, CINF, CVX, LNG, FIS, EL, BSX, BXP, BDX, AIZ, ADM, AIG, Y, LUV, FISV, GPN, LHX, HBAN, IP, JKHY, LNC, MTB, MKL, MKC, OKE, CB, PFG, ROST, SO,

Zeist, P7, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invitation Homes Inc, Equinix Inc, Sun Communities Inc, McDonald's Corp, STORE Capital Corp, sells Essex Property Trust Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Apple Inc, Equity Residential, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PGGM Investments. As of 2021Q2, PGGM Investments owns 433 stocks with a total value of $23.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Prologis Inc (PLD) - 8,582,878 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62% Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) - 3,735,873 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15% Welltower Inc (WELL) - 8,125,123 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12% Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 17,344,199 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.87% AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 2,940,415 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35%

PGGM Investments initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $825.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 204,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PGGM Investments initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.75 and $22.24, with an estimated average price of $20.69. The stock is now traded at around $20.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,299,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PGGM Investments initiated holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $9.07. The stock is now traded at around $8.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,081,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PGGM Investments initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $69.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 184,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PGGM Investments initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7. The stock is now traded at around $65.928000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 143,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PGGM Investments initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98. The stock is now traded at around $259.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 31,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PGGM Investments added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 74.87%. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 17,344,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PGGM Investments added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 74.15%. The purchase prices were between $150.04 and $177.6, with an estimated average price of $165.37. The stock is now traded at around $187.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2,090,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PGGM Investments added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 114.46%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $238.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 511,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PGGM Investments added to a holding in STORE Capital Corp by 119.38%. The purchase prices were between $32.63 and $36.53, with an estimated average price of $34.77. The stock is now traded at around $36.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,675,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PGGM Investments added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 427.16%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $121.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 357,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PGGM Investments added to a holding in Yum Brands Inc by 85.99%. The purchase prices were between $108.18 and $121.92, with an estimated average price of $117.66. The stock is now traded at around $119.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 643,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PGGM Investments sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55.

PGGM Investments sold out a holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $43.17 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $46.25.

PGGM Investments sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

PGGM Investments sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

PGGM Investments sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58.

PGGM Investments sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.

PGGM Investments reduced to a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc by 92.68%. The sale prices were between $271.84 and $315.4, with an estimated average price of $294.31. The stock is now traded at around $329.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. PGGM Investments still held 55,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PGGM Investments reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 23.73%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. PGGM Investments still held 4,174,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PGGM Investments reduced to a holding in Equity Residential by 59.96%. The sale prices were between $71.39 and $80.91, with an estimated average price of $75.52. The stock is now traded at around $84.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. PGGM Investments still held 1,353,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PGGM Investments reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 53.53%. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $348.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. PGGM Investments still held 295,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.