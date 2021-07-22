Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc Buys ProShares Ultra Russell2000, CNA Financial Corp, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc Buys ProShares Ultra Russell2000, CNA Financial Corp, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ProShares Ultra Russell2000, CNA Financial Corp, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, sells PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Smith & Nephew PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc owns 422 stocks with a total value of $407 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PERSONAL CFO SOLUTIONS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/personal+cfo+solutions%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PERSONAL CFO SOLUTIONS, LLC
  1. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) - 398,875 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.24%
  2. Boeing Co (BA) - 62,885 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  3. Chubb Ltd (CB) - 93,024 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19%
  4. ITT Inc (ITT) - 146,070 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.03%
  5. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) - 385,342 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.91%
New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $148.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 9,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63. The stock is now traded at around $549.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79. The stock is now traded at around $145.823800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $23.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 18,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM)

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 92.24%. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $61.63, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 398,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CNA Financial Corp (CNA)

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in CNA Financial Corp by 1217.79%. The purchase prices were between $44.59 and $48.34, with an estimated average price of $46.86. The stock is now traded at around $43.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 181,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 167.76%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 155.28%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 27,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 79.31%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $98.359000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.27%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $107.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. The sale prices were between $32.22 and $44.59, with an estimated average price of $38.91.

Sold Out: Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN)

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The sale prices were between $37.86 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $41.98.

Sold Out: argenx SE (ARGX)

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in argenx SE. The sale prices were between $257.11 and $319.92, with an estimated average price of $284.1.

Sold Out: NICE Ltd (NICE)

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $214.35 and $247.56, with an estimated average price of $229.97.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38.

Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of PERSONAL CFO SOLUTIONS, LLC. Also check out:

1. PERSONAL CFO SOLUTIONS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PERSONAL CFO SOLUTIONS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PERSONAL CFO SOLUTIONS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PERSONAL CFO SOLUTIONS, LLC keeps buying
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider