Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc Buys ProShares Ultra Russell2000, CNA Financial Corp, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp

TLT, EPAM, LQD, EMB, SLV, MMC, HIMX, XOP, XSOE, ERJ, TV, LRCX, KT, CINF, USPH, OKTA, CDW, AVLR, OAS, FNCL, JETS, AL, NVG, WST, UFPI, AGCO, TS, SWKS, PLD, FIS, CBD, DVN, ENB, EXR, ING, PII, SSL, SKM, KMI, SYY, CNP, USB, JKE, UMH, RHI, FNF, BCYC, TTD, NXRT, PRU, IQV, IP, MLM, F, SELB, AGTC, NLY, OTIC, TLGT, Added Positions: UWM, CNA, BRK.B, VIAC, FTEC, CVX, CB, XLE, HYG, IJR, VIG, EFA, XOM, PNC, WRB, HCA, TDOC, CWB, CMCSA, TXN, FBND, MILN, XLF, BAC, HYLB, AON, BIIB, CCMP, CSCO, GILD, HON, LEN, MDT, OMC, QCOM, SAP, WMT, TSLA, HII, BABA, CFG, ADAP, DOCU, IWD, IWF, JNK, SPY, MMM, APD, AMT, AMGN, ADI, BP, BBY, BLK, CVS, COF, CASY, CME, CI, C, KO, COP, COST, DVA, DXCM, DISCA, EOG, EMN, ETN, LLY, EMR, EQIX, NEE, GD, GPC, GS, HPQ, HD, HUM, INTC, INTU, JNJ, JCI, KR, LKQ, LMT, MCD, MCHP, MT, MHK, NVDA, NSC, NOC, ORCL, PEP, PEG, PHM, PWR, RIO, RYAAY, SONY, TJX, TTEK, TMO, TSN, UPS, URI, UHS, VTR, WBA, DIS, WHR, WMB, XRX, PM, XYL, VEEV, TWTR, NLTX, ARES, HYS, IEFA, IJH, IPAY, QQQ, SJNK, USHY, ABB, ABM, AXP, AUDC, BBVA, BMY, BC, MTRN, CRH, SCHW, CHE, CCOI, SID, ABEV, CMP, DHR, DE, WELL, IBN, IRM, MDLZ, LKFN, LSTR, LFUS, LYG, MGPI, MSM, MANT, MKTX, MUFG, NXST, PHG, PKX, KWR, SXI, TGT, TTM, UNP, TX, SQM, AVGO, HTHT, NXPI, SSTK, WDAY, ABBV, SBSW, EVFM, KNSA, CTVA, AAN, BOTZ, DBEF, EWJ, EWU, HACK, IEMG, OEF, VTI,

PMVP, FHLC, ITT, SHY, AAPL, TSM, ACN, MELI, ARKW, GOOG, PSJ, ASML, HDB, IT, AMZN, MCK, T, ABT, IBM, MSFT, PG, FB, SHOP, ARKK, ILMN, MTD, CRM, ZTS, ADBE, BCRX, NFLX, DGX, RMD, LULU, V, NOW, PYPL, MREO, ARKG, FUTY, IVV, REGL, XLC, XLK, XLP, XLRE, XLV, XLY, ADSK, CP, GE, LB, NKE, SBUX, MA, EVR, IPO, VNQ, XLB, ALGN, MO, HES, AMP, CX, CMA, CORE, AGM, ISRG, JPM, KMB, NVS, PH, PFE, STE, UNH, MSCI, VSTM, ICLR, DBVT, RACE, IIPR, DOW, ALC, DES, DON, FEZ, IVW, IWM, OUSA, SPDW, VWO, ANSS, ADP, ITUB, CERS, DD, LHX, HBAN, MMS, MNRO, MS, LIN, UNF, ET, LMAT, ENSG, FTNT, TYME, FANG, CNHI, HPE, IFRX, BNTX, FDN, IGV, IVE, Sold Out: ADPT, SNN, NICE, ARGX, MRNA, TIP, JPST, VRTX, BLUE, VIPS, VNET, UVXY, QTS, MMYT, EDU, OLED, LMNX, CVGW, WSM, RDFN, BCO, BMI, VRNA, NCNA, CRNT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ProShares Ultra Russell2000, CNA Financial Corp, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, sells PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Smith & Nephew PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc owns 422 stocks with a total value of $407 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PERSONAL CFO SOLUTIONS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/personal+cfo+solutions%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) - 398,875 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.24% Boeing Co (BA) - 62,885 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Chubb Ltd (CB) - 93,024 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19% ITT Inc (ITT) - 146,070 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.03% PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) - 385,342 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.91%

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $148.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 9,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63. The stock is now traded at around $549.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79. The stock is now traded at around $145.823800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $23.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 18,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 92.24%. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $61.63, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 398,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in CNA Financial Corp by 1217.79%. The purchase prices were between $44.59 and $48.34, with an estimated average price of $46.86. The stock is now traded at around $43.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 181,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 167.76%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 155.28%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 27,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 79.31%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $98.359000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.27%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $107.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. The sale prices were between $32.22 and $44.59, with an estimated average price of $38.91.

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The sale prices were between $37.86 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $41.98.

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in argenx SE. The sale prices were between $257.11 and $319.92, with an estimated average price of $284.1.

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $214.35 and $247.56, with an estimated average price of $229.97.

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38.

Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57.