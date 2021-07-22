Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc Buys ProShares Ultra Russell2000, CNA Financial Corp, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp

- New Purchases: TLT, EPAM, LQD, EMB, SLV, MMC, HIMX, XOP, XSOE, ERJ, TV, LRCX, KT, CINF, USPH, OKTA, CDW, AVLR, OAS, FNCL, JETS, AL, NVG, WST, UFPI, AGCO, TS, SWKS, PLD, FIS, CBD, DVN, ENB, EXR, ING, PII, SSL, SKM, KMI, SYY, CNP, USB, JKE, UMH, RHI, FNF, BCYC, TTD, NXRT, PRU, IQV, IP, MLM, F, SELB, AGTC, NLY, OTIC, TLGT,
- Added Positions: UWM, CNA, BRK.B, VIAC, FTEC, CVX, CB, XLE, HYG, IJR, VIG, EFA, XOM, PNC, WRB, HCA, TDOC, CWB, CMCSA, TXN, FBND, MILN, XLF, BAC, HYLB, AON, BIIB, CCMP, CSCO, GILD, HON, LEN, MDT, OMC, QCOM, SAP, WMT, TSLA, HII, BABA, CFG, ADAP, DOCU, IWD, IWF, JNK, SPY, MMM, APD, AMT, AMGN, ADI, BP, BBY, BLK, CVS, COF, CASY, CME, CI, C, KO, COP, COST, DVA, DXCM, DISCA, EOG, EMN, ETN, LLY, EMR, EQIX, NEE, GD, GPC, GS, HPQ, HD, HUM, INTC, INTU, JNJ, JCI, KR, LKQ, LMT, MCD, MCHP, MT, MHK, NVDA, NSC, NOC, ORCL, PEP, PEG, PHM, PWR, RIO, RYAAY, SONY, TJX, TTEK, TMO, TSN, UPS, URI, UHS, VTR, WBA, DIS, WHR, WMB, XRX, PM, XYL, VEEV, TWTR, NLTX, ARES, HYS, IEFA, IJH, IPAY, QQQ, SJNK, USHY, ABB, ABM, AXP, AUDC, BBVA, BMY, BC, MTRN, CRH, SCHW, CHE, CCOI, SID, ABEV, CMP, DHR, DE, WELL, IBN, IRM, MDLZ, LKFN, LSTR, LFUS, LYG, MGPI, MSM, MANT, MKTX, MUFG, NXST, PHG, PKX, KWR, SXI, TGT, TTM, UNP, TX, SQM, AVGO, HTHT, NXPI, SSTK, WDAY, ABBV, SBSW, EVFM, KNSA, CTVA, AAN, BOTZ, DBEF, EWJ, EWU, HACK, IEMG, OEF, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: PMVP, FHLC, ITT, SHY, AAPL, TSM, ACN, MELI, ARKW, GOOG, PSJ, ASML, HDB, IT, AMZN, MCK, T, ABT, IBM, MSFT, PG, FB, SHOP, ARKK, ILMN, MTD, CRM, ZTS, ADBE, BCRX, NFLX, DGX, RMD, LULU, V, NOW, PYPL, MREO, ARKG, FUTY, IVV, REGL, XLC, XLK, XLP, XLRE, XLV, XLY, ADSK, CP, GE, LB, NKE, SBUX, MA, EVR, IPO, VNQ, XLB, ALGN, MO, HES, AMP, CX, CMA, CORE, AGM, ISRG, JPM, KMB, NVS, PH, PFE, STE, UNH, MSCI, VSTM, ICLR, DBVT, RACE, IIPR, DOW, ALC, DES, DON, FEZ, IVW, IWM, OUSA, SPDW, VWO, ANSS, ADP, ITUB, CERS, DD, LHX, HBAN, MMS, MNRO, MS, LIN, UNF, ET, LMAT, ENSG, FTNT, TYME, FANG, CNHI, HPE, IFRX, BNTX, FDN, IGV, IVE,
- Sold Out: ADPT, SNN, NICE, ARGX, MRNA, TIP, JPST, VRTX, BLUE, VIPS, VNET, UVXY, QTS, MMYT, EDU, OLED, LMNX, CVGW, WSM, RDFN, BCO, BMI, VRNA, NCNA, CRNT,
For the details of PERSONAL CFO SOLUTIONS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/personal+cfo+solutions%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PERSONAL CFO SOLUTIONS, LLC
- ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) - 398,875 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.24%
- Boeing Co (BA) - 62,885 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
- Chubb Ltd (CB) - 93,024 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19%
- ITT Inc (ITT) - 146,070 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.03%
- PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) - 385,342 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.91%
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $148.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 9,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63. The stock is now traded at around $549.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79. The stock is now traded at around $145.823800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $23.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 18,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 92.24%. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $61.63, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 398,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CNA Financial Corp (CNA)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in CNA Financial Corp by 1217.79%. The purchase prices were between $44.59 and $48.34, with an estimated average price of $46.86. The stock is now traded at around $43.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 181,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 167.76%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 155.28%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 27,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 79.31%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $98.359000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.27%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $107.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. The sale prices were between $32.22 and $44.59, with an estimated average price of $38.91.Sold Out: Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The sale prices were between $37.86 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $41.98.Sold Out: argenx SE (ARGX)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in argenx SE. The sale prices were between $257.11 and $319.92, with an estimated average price of $284.1.Sold Out: NICE Ltd (NICE)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $214.35 and $247.56, with an estimated average price of $229.97.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38.Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Personal Cfo Solutions, Llc sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57.
Here is the complete portfolio of PERSONAL CFO SOLUTIONS, LLC. Also check out:
1. PERSONAL CFO SOLUTIONS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PERSONAL CFO SOLUTIONS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PERSONAL CFO SOLUTIONS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PERSONAL CFO SOLUTIONS, LLC keeps buying
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.
Please Login to leave a comment