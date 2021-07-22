Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Sony Group Corp, People's United Financial Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Merck Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank

New Purchases: ESGV, FANUY, JKS, BHP, IDA, SIMO, TROW, VMW, DDD, EPD, SJM, JBLU, MMP, TR, WAB,

SONY, PBCT, FSLR, VTR, STX, HBI, RDS.A, SRCL, WY, CAT, HUM, FDX, NKE, SABR, BMY, CME, DUK, QRVO, SYF, UNM, VLO, AAWW, NCR, OKE, SKYW, SON, BIDU, C, CL, LLY, ITGR, IBB, NOC, SCHR, SHW, VUG, VOD, WWW, AFL, ACN, AMKR, ADM, AZN, ADP, BAC, BCE, CVX, CBU, ED, DOW, ETN, GE, GSK, HSC, ITW, IR, IRM, DGRO, EWT, NTR, PEP, PSX, ROK, SLB, SCHZ, TTM, TEVA, GDX, WPC, WU, WHR, DGS, ACNB, ALL, AMC, AMT, BDX, CNI, CAAS, CTVA, DVN, RDY, ERJ, GD, GS, HD, INTU, IYR, FXI, MKSI, MRNA, MHK, NGG, NVDA, PPG, POLY, RMT, SCHE, SNAP, SYK, SYY, TEF, TDC, TRV, TMO, TRI, UPS, WRE, WTS, WEC, WDC, Reduced Positions: VEA, BND, BNDX, SCHB, MSFT, BRK.B, MRK, TD, GOOG, KO, CSCO, CSX, INTC, NEE, WPP, EMR, JPM, NSC, APD, DIS, ABT, VTEB, PHG, V, COST, TIP, UL, WMT, AMZN, GLW, CVS, JNJ, NVS, SBUX, TSM, GOOGL, BA, PFE, PG, CHE, IBM, SCHF, VZ, DE, DD, MUNI, VWO, D, XOM, ICLN, KHC, THO, TPIC, YUMC, AXP, BKNG, IYW, VIG, BSV, AAPL, ASTE, T, BWA, EQR, HON, IAU, AGG, KWEB, MDLZ, PYPL, PNC, PEG, XBI, TEX, MMM, ATVI, AMX, AMGN, BK, BAX, BIIB, BP, CMCSA, COP, ECL, MJ, EXPD, IEMG, IYF, EFA, EEM, IWD, IWP, IJH, IJK, IJR, SUB, LH, LOW, MDT, EDU, QQQ, SXI, TGT, TRP, VGT, VNQ, VTIP, XYL, ZM, ABBV, LNT, MO, AMCX, ABC, ADI, BLK, COF, CARR, CBRE, CERN, CI, STZ, DEO, DKS, EBAY, EMN, FB, AJG, GPC, GILD, HAL, IDXX, IWO, KLAC, LBRDK, MA, MCD, MS, OMC, ORCL, OTIS, PH, PM, PRF, QCOM, RTX, CRM, SLYV, SDY, SU, TXN, UBER, UNP, UNH, VEU, VOE, VBR, WFC, DFJ,

Burlington, VT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Sony Group Corp, People's United Financial Inc, First Solar Inc, Ventas Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Merck Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, CSX Corp, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management. As of 2021Q2, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owns 404 stocks with a total value of $332 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 758,369 shares, 18.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 309,478 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.36% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 440,956 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.26% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 239,467 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.17% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 273,942 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 30,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Fanuc Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.2 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $23.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.26 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $205.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Idacorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.49 and $103.87, with an estimated average price of $100.21. The stock is now traded at around $102.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.45 and $170.03, with an estimated average price of $159.71. The stock is now traded at around $156.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Sony Group Corp by 27.97%. The purchase prices were between $92.97 and $112.77, with an estimated average price of $101.44. The stock is now traded at around $100.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in People's United Financial Inc by 22.29%. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $15.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 177,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 33.63%. The purchase prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31. The stock is now traded at around $83.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 24.90%. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $59.24, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $59.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 37,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 22.63%. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $19.79. The stock is now traded at around $17.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 82,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 22.56%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $33.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 42,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27.