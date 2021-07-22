Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Sony Group Corp, People's United Financial Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Merck Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Sony Group Corp, People's United Financial Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Merck Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Burlington, VT, based Investment company Hanson & Doremus Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Sony Group Corp, People's United Financial Inc, First Solar Inc, Ventas Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Merck Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, CSX Corp, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management. As of 2021Q2, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owns 404 stocks with a total value of $332 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hanson+%26+doremus+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management
  1. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 758,369 shares, 18.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 309,478 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.36%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 440,956 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.26%
  4. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 239,467 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.17%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 273,942 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 30,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fanuc Corp (FANUY)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Fanuc Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.2 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $23.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.26 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $205.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Idacorp Inc (IDA)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Idacorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.49 and $103.87, with an estimated average price of $100.21. The stock is now traded at around $102.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.45 and $170.03, with an estimated average price of $159.71. The stock is now traded at around $156.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sony Group Corp (SONY)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Sony Group Corp by 27.97%. The purchase prices were between $92.97 and $112.77, with an estimated average price of $101.44. The stock is now traded at around $100.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in People's United Financial Inc by 22.29%. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $15.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 177,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 33.63%. The purchase prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31. The stock is now traded at around $83.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ventas Inc (VTR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 24.90%. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $59.24, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $59.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 37,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 22.63%. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $19.79. The stock is now traded at around $17.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 82,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 22.56%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $33.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 42,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48.

Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14.

Sold Out: Vistra Corp (VST)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44.

Sold Out: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management. Also check out:

1. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hanson & Doremus Investment Management keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider