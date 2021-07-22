Consolidated Investment Group LLC Buys Upstart Holdings Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust

New Purchases: UPST, KBAL,

Englewood, CO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Upstart Holdings Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Consolidated Investment Group LLC. As of 2021Q2, Consolidated Investment Group LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $600 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 281,995 shares, 16.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.70% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 315,000 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.89% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 88,450 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.27% Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) - 222,214 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 264,660 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.02%

Consolidated Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.05 and $170, with an estimated average price of $123.86. The stock is now traded at around $116.230300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 222,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Consolidated Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Kimball International Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $14.73, with an estimated average price of $13.63. The stock is now traded at around $12.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Consolidated Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 47.89%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $150.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 315,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Consolidated Investment Group LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 26.27%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $435.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 88,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Consolidated Investment Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.02%. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $78.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 264,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Consolidated Investment Group LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.94%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 252,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Consolidated Investment Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.26%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $218.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 91,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Consolidated Investment Group LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $576.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Consolidated Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.