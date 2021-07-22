Logo
Consolidated Investment Group LLC Buys Upstart Holdings Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Englewood, CO, based Investment company Consolidated Investment Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Upstart Holdings Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Consolidated Investment Group LLC. As of 2021Q2, Consolidated Investment Group LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $600 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Consolidated Investment Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/consolidated+investment+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Consolidated Investment Group LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 281,995 shares, 16.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.70%
  2. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 315,000 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.89%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 88,450 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.27%
  4. Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) - 222,214 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 264,660 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.02%
New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.05 and $170, with an estimated average price of $123.86. The stock is now traded at around $116.230300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 222,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kimball International Inc (KBAL)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Kimball International Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $14.73, with an estimated average price of $13.63. The stock is now traded at around $12.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 47.89%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $150.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 315,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 26.27%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $435.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 88,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.02%. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $78.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 264,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.94%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 252,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.26%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $218.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 91,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $576.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of Consolidated Investment Group LLC. Also check out:

1. Consolidated Investment Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Consolidated Investment Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Consolidated Investment Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Consolidated Investment Group LLC keeps buying
