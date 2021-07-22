J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Teleflex Inc, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

New Purchases: MSM, IPG, EGP, XLC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc, sells The Walt Disney Co, Teleflex Inc, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC owns 210 stocks with a total value of $282 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 128,325 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 26,409 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,188 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 65,348 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Nike Inc (NKE) - 37,836 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.65 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $86.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.2 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $34.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC initiated holding in EastGroup Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.28 and $170.97, with an estimated average price of $157.96. The stock is now traded at around $174.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $81.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 97.46%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.908800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 32,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 51.23%. The purchase prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18. The stock is now traded at around $108.498500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.67%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.774000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in eBay Inc by 64.23%. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $71.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in B&G Foods Inc by 25.68%. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $30.349600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 25.72%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $239.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.75.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $232.45 and $265.65, with an estimated average price of $251.64.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $459.25 and $502.91, with an estimated average price of $479.85.

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07.