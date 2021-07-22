Logo
J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Teleflex Inc, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc, sells The Walt Disney Co, Teleflex Inc, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC owns 210 stocks with a total value of $282 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/j.+w.+coons+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 128,325 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 26,409 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,188 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12%
  4. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 65,348 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio.
  5. Nike Inc (NKE) - 37,836 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
New Purchase: MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.65 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $86.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.2 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $34.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: EastGroup Properties Inc (EGP)

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC initiated holding in EastGroup Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.28 and $170.97, with an estimated average price of $157.96. The stock is now traded at around $174.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $81.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 97.46%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.908800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 32,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 51.23%. The purchase prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18. The stock is now traded at around $108.498500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.67%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.774000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in eBay Inc by 64.23%. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $71.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: B&G Foods Inc (BGS)

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in B&G Foods Inc by 25.68%. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $30.349600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 25.72%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $239.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.75.

Sold Out: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $232.45 and $265.65, with an estimated average price of $251.64.

Sold Out: Chemed Corp (CHE)

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $459.25 and $502.91, with an estimated average price of $479.85.

Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC keeps buying
