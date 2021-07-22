J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Teleflex Inc, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

- New Purchases: MSM, IPG, EGP, XLC,
- Added Positions: SRLN, MBB, VCSH, EBAY, BGS, LLY, JPST, AVGO, VRP, EL, WSO, VWO, VTV, APD, CWB, ERIE, MCK, BMY, PAYX, ENB, GILD, SCL, TJX, XOM, NSA, BBY, EXPD,
- Reduced Positions: DIS, TFX, NOBL, AAPL, ICE, MSA, BIL, CINF, SDY, MSFT, IJR, INTC, AMT, PGX, JNJ, PYPL, TIP, WMT, T, CSCO, MCD, SPY, SHV, HON, BRK.B, JPM, V, GOOGL, AMGN, AGG, NEE, IEI, UNH, ITW, PGR, HD, TXN, DFS, ROST, SPYG, TRV, SYY, MRK, ABBV, MCO, PEP, NKE, VZ, USB, IEF, COST, CMCSA, DOV, IDXX, CAT, TLT, BA, LQD, ABT, MA, LOW, VFC, ZTS, VUG, VEA, BDX, CVX, ACN, CL, DIOD, MDT, MTD, MU, LSI, LANC, PLD, CI, CHD, TMO, TTC, PSX, ISRG, NSC, IVV, CTAS, RJF, COO, LMT, SJM,
- Sold Out: IAU, EFA, AGNC, AEP, AMP, ANSS, CHE, CTXS, FITB, RDS.A, DD, JKHY,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 128,325 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 26,409 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,188 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 65,348 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio.
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 37,836 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.65 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $86.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)
J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.2 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $34.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: EastGroup Properties Inc (EGP)
J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC initiated holding in EastGroup Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.28 and $170.97, with an estimated average price of $157.96. The stock is now traded at around $174.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $81.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 97.46%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.908800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 32,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 51.23%. The purchase prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18. The stock is now traded at around $108.498500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.67%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.774000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)
J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in eBay Inc by 64.23%. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $71.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: B&G Foods Inc (BGS)
J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in B&G Foods Inc by 25.68%. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $30.349600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 25.72%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $239.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)
J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.75.Sold Out: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)
J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $232.45 and $265.65, with an estimated average price of $251.64.Sold Out: Chemed Corp (CHE)
J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $459.25 and $502.91, with an estimated average price of $479.85.Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
J. W. Coons Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07.
