Baristas Upgraded to Highest Designation by OTC Markets Providing PINK Current Information Meeting Upcoming Amended SEC Rule15c2-11 Guidelines

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Baristas Coffee Company/ (OTC PINK:BCCI) has been upgraded by OTC Markets to 'Current Information' the highest of all PINK designations meeting the much stricter upcoming implementation of amended SEC Rule 15c2-11.

OTC Markets Group segments PINK companies based on the information they provide to investors into Current, Limited, or No Information. The Pink Market is for professional and sophisticated investors with a high risk tolerance for trading companies with limited information available and limited regulatory oversight.

The upcoming implementation of amended SEC Rule 15c2-11 will require that all companies quoted on OTC Markets must disclose current information on a continuous basis, effective September 28, 2021. Pink companies will need to update their disclosure to ensure they comply with the new requirements. Alternative Reporting Companies: OTC Markets has updated the Disclosure Guidelines for Alternative Reporting Companies to include all the information required under amended Rule 15c2-11. Companies must follow the Guidelines to be designated "Current Information" or "Limited Information" and remain publicly quoted.

Baristas has now been upgraded to "Current Information' the highest of all designations on the OTC Markets 'PINK' tier. To qualify for Current Information, a non-reporting Pink company must subscribe to the OTC Disclosure & News Service and publish current information pursuant to OTC Markets' Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines. All current information is made publicly available on www.otcmarkets.com. More information on each of these steps is available as noted below:

Companies will only be processed for 'Current Information' once all required documentation has been submitted:

Financial Statements: Two most recent Annual reports and any subsequent Quarterly Report

Disclosure Statement: Most recent Annual and any subsequent Quarterly Reports

Attorney Letter covering all relevant information for non-audited companies

The Company Profile has been verified through OTCIQ

Barry Henthorn stated: 'Now that the OTC Markets has upgraded BCCI to its highest segmentation under the PINK tier 'Current Information" and we have met the new SEC guidelines for the upcoming Rule 15c2-11, we will be able to openly communicate the progress that the company has made and its plans to further grow the Company. We are very excited about our progress and our future.'

All recently filed financials incorporate an enhanced level of disclosure that is intended to meet the criteria of the highest levels of the OTC Markets and beyond. Investors are strongly advised by OTC Markets to proceed with caution and thoroughly research companies before making any investment decisions.

In other News:

Baristas reported that sales its White Coffee single serve pods compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system have exceeded 2020 total sales on Amazon passing previous record levels. http://www.trywhitecoffee.com/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9SZ-emM3aDc

Baristas Munchie Magic, its virtual restaurant delivering Ben and Jerrys' Ice cream, other snacks, Beer, wine, and hard alcohol has seen back-to-back record sales weeks since it began delivering hard alcohol, beer, and wine as regular items on their menus in states that permit delivery of alcohol.

Delivery of beer and wine has been available on a limited basis in Washington on the Munchie Magic menus via DoorDash on a trial basis. Based on that success Munchie Magic began delivering hard alcohol in Washington from its Pick up Partners who carry it through DoorDash. Adult beverages are now becoming a standard item on Munchie Magics' Menus in all states where permitted.

In exchange for the global perpetual exclusive license from ReelTime for the Munchie Magic concept and convenience store derivative Virtual Restaurants, ReelTime receives a per transaction license fee of $.35 in perpetuity in conjunction with the terms of the agreement beginning on Jan. 1st, 2021. In addition, the media buys, integration, technology development, IP, and other cutting edge marketing for the Munchie Magic virtual restaurants are made possible and are being created via digital media/technology frontrunner ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com . The integration consolidates and analyses data from the delivery partners DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub along with sales, cost information, and pertinent demographics from Munchie Magic's Pick up Partners. ReelTime Media's capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new digital media.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com, is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA ( OTCPK:RLTR, Financial). ReelTime Media provides end-to-end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime was officially issued U.S. Patent Number 10,761,303 titled Simultaneous Spherical Panorama Image and Video Capturing System on September 1, 2020. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book 'It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the Most Prolific Serial Killer of All Time' which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com. ReelTime also develops and licenses Virtual commerce technologies.

About Baristas Coffee Company/ Munchie Magic: Baristas is a publicly traded national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It is the majority shareholder of Munchie Magic, Inc., which manages the virtual restaurant which delivers Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Baristas Coffee, and other snack foods via third party delivery partners. Baristas currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee-related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of 'Grounded in Seattle', the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with Kathy Ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, at NASCAR Races, The Grammys, NBA TV, and other notable media.

