INV Metals Receives Final Court Order Approving Arrangement

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INV Metals Inc. (“INV Metals” or “the Company”) (

TSX:INV, Financial) is pleased to announce that it has received a final order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) approving the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) with Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (“DPM”).

Pursuant to the Arrangement, DPM will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of INV Metals (“INV Shares”) by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario), other than INV Shares owned by DPM. Each INV Metals shareholder (other than DPM) will receive 0.0910 of a DPM common share for each INV Share held.

Subject to obtaining all required approvals and satisfying all required conditions, the Arrangement is expected to close on or about July 26, 2021. Following closing of the Arrangement, the INV Shares will be de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Further details regarding the Arrangement, including its principal closing conditions, can be found in the Company’s management information circular dated June 21, 2021 which is filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About INV™ Metals

INV™ Metals is an international mineral resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in Ecuador. Currently, INV™ Metals’ primary assets are: (1) its 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold exploration and development property in Ecuador, and (2) its 100% interests in exploration concessions in Ecuador, including the Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada and Carolina exploration projects.

For further information, please contact:

Candace MacGibbon
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (416) 703-8416
E-mail: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the timing for completion of the Arrangement and delisting from the Toronto Stock Exchange. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. In certain cases, forward-looking information may be identified by such terms as “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “may”, “shall”, “will”, or “would”. Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on certain factors and assumptions made by management in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, risks relating to grade or recovery rates, uncertainties regarding the price of precious and base metals, changes in legislation, governmental policy or community relations, operational risks and regulatory and capitalization liquidity risks. Please refer to the management’s discussion and analysis, the Annual Information Form dated March 4, 2021 and other disclosure documents filed and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for other risks that could materially affect the Company. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company’s forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


