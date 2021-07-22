Avishtech To Join Altium's Nexar Partner Ecosystem

Avishtech, a leading provider of innovative EDA stack-up and 2D field solver solutions, has joined Altium’s Nexar partner ecosystem. Avishtech joins a growing list of Nexar partner organizations, including Arduino, Arrow, Diotech, Keysight+Technologies, Microchip, Samtec, and Ultra Librarian.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005722/en/

Avishtech, a leading provider of innovative EDA stack-up and 2D field solver solutions, has joined Altium’s Nexar partner ecosystem. (Photo: Altium LLC)

Nexar software partners are growing their businesses while transforming the electronics design, development, and manufacturing process from isolated tool chains and disconnected processes into a streamlined, next generation workflow that is connected by a comprehensive data model for printed circuit boards. Nexar software partners connect mechanical CAD, CAM, CAE, PLM, and other applications that are relevant in the design and realization of electronics to the Altium 365 cloud platform.

Avishtech plays an important role in the Nexar ecosystem. Avishtech’s Gauss Stack and Gauss 2D PCB tool sets provide capability to simulate signal integrity, manufacturability and reliability behavior.

Gauss Stack enables thermomechanical simulations that can predict reliability, warpage and manufacturability issues like resin starvation and glass stop. Gauss 2D provides first-of-its-kind accurate loss modeling that accounts for ground plane losses and broad extraction of dielectric properties and conductor roughness parameters. Their capabilities are unique in the electronics design industry, providing a bridge between simulation and the real world, empowering greater accuracy and the Computational Prototyping of PCBs.

As Keshav Amla, Avishtech’s Founder and CEO, elaborates, “We developed our Gauss offerings by looking at the pain points in the industry and working to solve them—on the signal integrity side, we honed in on the pain point of inadequate loss modeling in the existing offerings; similarly, we saw that PCB reliability and manufacturability were not aspects one could predict, but only measure, through prototypes or, even worse, by dealing with field failures so we honed in on these as well.”

Expanding Existing Simulation Capabilities

In May 2021, Avishtech launched its Gauss Synthesis Online Simulation and Design Service. In addition to providing value-add services such as Dimensional Stability simulations and design-to-requirement services, this service enables those customers that don’t require a full-on subscription to Avishtech’s Gauss Stack and Gauss 2D PCB toolsets to take advantage of the capabilities provided within them on an as-needed, on-demand basis without having to run these simulations themselves. This serves to effectively democratize and simplify the PCB development process, and enables Avishtech to support all types and sizes of customers, be they designers, OEMs, or PCB shops.

The Gauss Synthesis innovation makes Avishtech a natural fit for Nexar. “We’re interested in engaging partners who cover the entire spectrum of electronic design needs,” explains Ted Pawela, Chief Ecosystem Officer at Altium. “Our partnership with Avishtech helps us further transform the electronics design industry by bringing essential simulation tools that designers need to the Altium 365 platform.”

“The design process is a bit fragmented because each step involves different people and software tools. There’s a good amount of data that needs to be exchanged back and forth between product development teams, resulting in multiple sets of data that have to be created, instead of being able to rely on a single data set for multiple uses. Being able to push/pull data during the design process removes that friction and helps to streamline the design and development process,” Amla explains.

As a Nexar partner, Avishtech will be able to harness the power of Altium 365, the world’s only cloud platform for printed circuit board design and realization, to help automate the data exchange process between Altium Designer and their simulation tools.

“Design processes should be more straightforward. Avishtech looked for what was missing in the ecosystem and built software that models reality better than anything else on the market. Nexar does the same thing for data exchanges; it’s something that should have existed but didn’t. Both Altium and Avishtech are working towards the same goal,” Amla concludes.

To learn more about Nexar and to become a Nexar partner, please visit www.Nexar.com

About Altium

Nexar is a Business Unit of Altium+LLC (ASX%3AALU). Altium, LLC, is a global software company headquartered in San Diego, California, who are accelerating the pace of innovation through electronics. For over 30 years, Altium has been delivering software that maximizes the productivity of PCB designers and electrical engineers. From individual inventors to multinational corporations, more PCB designers and engineers choose Altium software to design and realize electronics-based products.

About Avishtech

Avishtech is a San Jose, CA-based high technology company founded in 2015 on the principle of using a multidisciplinary approach to build the materials-driven technologies of the future. Avishtech’s Gauss line of simulation and design software embodies its long-standing commitment to rigorous and thorough research and development, coupled with its core goal of achieving the highest levels of performance and reliability. For more information about Avishtech and its products, please visit www.avishtech.com or telephone +1-408-650-6726.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005722/en/