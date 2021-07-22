Logo
ENGlobal to Announce Q2 2021 Results and Host Conference Call on August 5

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of innovative, project delivery solutions, today announced that management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 9:00 am Eastern time to discuss the company's second quarter 2021 financial results, which will be announced at 8:00 am that day.

CEO Mark Hess, CFO Darren Spriggs, and President Roger Westerlind will cover ENGlobal's Q2 2021 highlights, provide updates on potential contract awards, and discuss the company's growth outlook for the remainder of 2021.

To participate in the conference call, please dial in five to ten minutes before the call:

(Toll Free) 888-506-0062 domestically, or 973-528-001 internationally.
Entry code: 624859

The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2272/42162

The teleconference replay will be available shortly after the completion of the live event through 9:00 am Eastern time on August 12, 2021. You may access the replay by dialing (Toll Free) 877-481-4010 domestically, or 919-882-2331internationally, and referencing conference ID 42162.

You may also access the replay by visiting the company's web site:

https://www.englobal.com/about-eng/events-and-presentations/

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) is a leading provider of complete project solutions for renewable and traditional energy throughout the United States and internationally. ENGlobal operates through two business segments: Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides engineering, design, fabrication, and integration of automated control systems as a complete packaged solution for our clients. The Government Services segment provides engineering, design, installation, operations, and maintenance of various government, public sector, and international facilities, specializing in turnkey automation and instrumentation systems for the U.S. Defense industry worldwide. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at www.ENGlobal.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

The statements above regarding the Company's expectations, its operations and certain other matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ENGlobal's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings.

Click here to join our email list: https://www.englobal.com/investors/

CONTACT:

Market Makers - Investor Relations
Jimmy Caplan
512-329-9505
Email: [email protected]

Market Makers - Media Relations
Rick Eisenberg
212-496-6828
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: ENGlobal



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656534/ENGlobal-to-Announce-Q2-2021-Results-and-Host-Conference-Call-on-August-5

