Identillect Is Increasing Exposure With Bar Associations Through Sponsorship and Education

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

As the United States Bar Associations return to normal operations Identillect once again ramps up lecturing sponsorship for increased exposure.

DANA POINT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Identillect Technologies Corp. (the 'Company' or 'Identillect') (

TSXV:ID, Financial), a leading provider of email security, and the leading secure email provider for Bar Associations across the United States announced today that it is increasing its exposure with the Bar Associations across the United States.

IDENTILLECT.png

In April, Identillect sponsored the West Virginia State Bar's Annual Meeting, and for the fourth year in a row, Todd Sexton, Identillect's CEO, presented at Arkansas Bar Association's Annual Meeting. Also in June, Identillect sponsored the State Bar of Nevada's Annual Meeting for the first year.

On July 23rd, Todd will present alongside Brad Andrews, General Counsel to the Idaho State Bar at the State Bar's Annual Meeting in Boise. This will be the second year in a row the two will be presenting together and educating members on cybersecurity threats in addition to their duties to protect their client's confidential information.

Next month, Identillect will present a cybersecurity CLE lecture for members of the Wyoming State Bar, and in September, Identillect will sponsor the Wyoming State Bar's Annual Meeting. These are just of few of the marketing initiatives Identillect with engage in throughout the remainder of 2021.

Identillect is continually serving the legal community and is partnered with 19 states bars for their cyber security needs and assists with the education for advanced understanding of threats and providing the product solutions to thwart these intrusions.

About Identillect
Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of email encryption service Delivery Trust ® , empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client's critical information against cyber security attacks.

Delivery Trust ® is an award-winning, multi-platform plug-in, which gives users complete control of their emails, for one low price. The simple integration complies with all regulations and most importantly provides peace of mind.

For more information, or your free trial, please visit www.identillect.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

IDENTILLECT TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Todd Sexton
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (949) 468-7878
Email: [email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

SOURCE: Identillect Technologies Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656554/Identillect-Is-Increasing-Exposure-With-Bar-Associations-Through-Sponsorship-and-Education

img.ashx?id=656554

