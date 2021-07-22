Identillect Is Increasing Exposure With Bar Associations Through Sponsorship and Education

As the United States Bar Associations return to normal operations Identillect once again ramps up lecturing sponsorship for increased exposure.

DANA POINT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Identillect Technologies Corp. (the 'Company' or 'Identillect') ( TSXV:ID, Financial), a leading provider of email security, and the leading secure email provider for Bar Associations across the United States announced today that it is increasing its exposure with the Bar Associations across the United States.

In April, Identillect sponsored the West Virginia State Bar's Annual Meeting, and for the fourth year in a row, Todd Sexton, Identillect's CEO, presented at Arkansas Bar Association's Annual Meeting. Also in June, Identillect sponsored the State Bar of Nevada's Annual Meeting for the first year.

On July 23rd, Todd will present alongside Brad Andrews, General Counsel to the Idaho State Bar at the State Bar's Annual Meeting in Boise. This will be the second year in a row the two will be presenting together and educating members on cybersecurity threats in addition to their duties to protect their client's confidential information.

Next month, Identillect will present a cybersecurity CLE lecture for members of the Wyoming State Bar, and in September, Identillect will sponsor the Wyoming State Bar's Annual Meeting. These are just of few of the marketing initiatives Identillect with engage in throughout the remainder of 2021.

Identillect is continually serving the legal community and is partnered with 19 states bars for their cyber security needs and assists with the education for advanced understanding of threats and providing the product solutions to thwart these intrusions.

About Identillect

Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of email encryption service Delivery Trust ® , empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client's critical information against cyber security attacks.

Delivery Trust ® is an award-winning, multi-platform plug-in, which gives users complete control of their emails, for one low price. The simple integration complies with all regulations and most importantly provides peace of mind.

For more information, or your free trial, please visit www.identillect.com.

